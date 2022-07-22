SALAMANCA — After being appointed in the spring of 2021, one of John Bennardi’s first orders of business as head coach of the Bradford boys basketball team was to lead the Owls through the Salamanca Summer League.
A year later, one of Bennardi’s cross-county rivals finds himself in a similar position.
Derrick Francis was named head coach of the Otto-Eldred boys hoops program this spring, and although he has been a familiar face on the Terror sideline, leads O-E into Summer League as head coach for the first time.
After a successful 2021-22 campaign, spirits are high at O-E, and Francis hopes to build upon what the program has accomplished in recent years. Bennardi, meanwhile, will aim to build upon his first season at Bradford, one that saw mixed results.
“A lot of our guys put some dedication into the offseason programs, which is what we needed,” said Bennardi, who led the Owls to a 9-14 finish last winter. “I see flashes of a lot of good things, so once we get back to it for real, we can put that stuff together. Right now, we’re just trying to be consistent.”
FRANCIS TAKES over for Steve Bell, who coached O-E for two seasons. The Terrors were North Tier League champions a season ago, leaving Francis with much of last year’s talent going forward.
“I just have a lot of interests, and to be the basketball coach of an elite program is an all-year endeavor,” Bell said. “I have a daughter that is a four-sport athlete, a son that will be a senior in high school next year, and my wife and I like to travel. I enjoy doing a lot of things, and to be solely focused on one is tough.”
Francis coached with Bell for two years in an assistant role, but was as vocal as any coach during his tenure. He and Bell co-piloted their roster, with Francis pacing the sideline and Bell calculating from the bench.
“Truthfully, there’s not a lot of change from last year, I just don’t have Coach Bell anymore,” Francis said. “It was really a unique situation, and that worked out really well for us. (Bell) always had my back and I always had his.”
Francis’ son, Landon, broke onto the local basketball scene as a freshman last season. A crafty point guard with court vision and awareness beyond his years, he was one of several talented players that powered O-E’s 22-4 finish.
“We’re just a basketball family,” Derrick Francis said. “That’s pretty much all we do in the winter. This (success) doesn’t happen overnight, and two years ago, Coach Bell and I talked to the kids about taking care of the league. You don’t just go win a District 9 title without taking care of your league.”
O-E DID take care of the NTL, but fell to DuBois Central Catholic in the District 9 Class A semifinals, a loss that has motivated the team’s offseason.
The Terrors have played plenty of basketball in the past calendar year — last summer, they played in both the Salamanca Summer League and Jamestown’s summer league, and a handful of Terrors played on the AAU circuit, as well. They opted against the trips to Jamestown this year, but like many other local hoops programs, have kept busy with open gym sessions.
“We knew what we had (last season) and we needed to kind of throw them to the wolves and see the best competition we could show them,” Francis said. “They’re been really, really hungry and they want to win. They know what it takes and they trust us, so we’ve been playing a lot of basketball. “
BRADFORD has done the same.
The Owls have traveled to Erie, among other places, for shootout tournaments this offseason, searching for high-level competition. Their local AAU team has been active, as well, providing game time on top of open gyms.
“By the time the summer ends, we’ll have played upwards of 20 games, which is nice,” Bennardi said. “It’s like having another season. Kids are pulled in so many different directions, but we’re getting good turnouts for our open gyms and shootouts.”
The local summer league is not lacking in terms of competition, either. Its nine-team field features two teams that went to the New York State Final Four last season (Salamanca and Allegany-Limestone), plus perennial power Olean and Class B Southwestern. Other members include Ellicottville, Cuba-Rushford and Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Otto-Eldred has started 5-1 in the league, including a Tuesday victory over Ellicottville. Bradford sits at 3-4 after losses to Salamanca and Southwestern on Tuesday.
“I think these guys are starting to understand that a lot of people with potential underachieve, and they don’t want to be that person,” Bennardi said. “They understand what’s at stake and they want to compete and improve on last season.
“We’re starting to see some leadership come to the forefront — guys saying, ‘Okay, now it’s on me to score some points; it’s on me to start the text chain so people know about open gyms.’ I like what we have going on and I like that we have young guys showing up to our summer sessions. It shows they want to improve and earn playing time.”