All have stood alone, at one point or another, as the top girls soccer team in Cattaraugus County. Allegany-Limestone, in particular, has carried that proverbial torch for several of the 35-plus seasons in Dale MacArthur’s storied coaching career.
Lately, however, they’ve become the four pillars — four nearly equal examples of consistency and contention in four different classes — among area programs.
Indeed, in just the last six years, A-L, Olean, Ellicottville and Portville have concurrently forged as prosperous an era (or close to it) as they’ve come to expect.
All four have logged a winning percentage of .700 or greater. All have made at least one championship game appearance, with the former three accounting for six sectional crowns, four trips to the Far West Regional and one state title (the 2017 Gators). Each has sent multiple players to the college ranks, including a handful to the Division I level.
But their preeminence extends beyond any recent postseason success.
A-L’S McARTHUR, a year ago next week, recorded his 500th career victory, making him the fifth-winningest coach in New York State history. Olean’s Dan Freeman, now in Year 15, has established himself as one of the Big 30’s coaching deans and sits one strong season away from his 150th triumph.
Ellicottville’s Tammy Eddy enters her fifth campaign with a glittering record of 48-18-3 and having led the Eagles to consecutive trips to the Far West Regional. She’s followed in the legendary Mary Neilon’s footsteps in making a Class D title almost an annual expectation.
And Portville’s Mike Matz, the longtime successful baseball coach, has picked up where predecessor Jesse Archer left off, maintaining the Panthers’ status as a yearly threat in Class C.
Yes, all four have established themselves as banner programs under some of the area’s best coaches. They also have one other thing in common: Each expects to be in the hunt again this fall.
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE has been back on the rise since losing all-time greats Alyssa Spring and Molly McClelland in 2019, going from 4-7-2 in 2020, to 9-6-2 in ‘21 to 10-7-3 with a return trip to the B-2 final in ‘22.
During that run, the Gators stunned top-seeded Royalton-Hartland in penalty kicks in the semifinals before succumbing to Fredonia in the title game, 2-0.
True, A-L lost six starters from that team, creating some notable holes to fill. MacArthur, however, welcomed back a strong core, including three of his top four scorers in Cait Kellogg, Abby Peck and Big 30 all-star Addison Fisher (8 goals, 8 assists), plus starting goalkeeper Chloe Baker, who posted nine shutouts as a junior last season.
And that, along with a host of capable reinforcements and winning pedigree should keep the Gators moving in the right direction.
“We’re trying some new things this year … at least new to us,” said MacArthur, who has his team off to a 2-0 start in 2023. “We’re all learning together and trying to keep the mistakes (theirs and mine) to a minimum. They are a very supportive group of young ladies and are learning to rely on each other.”
OLEAN, meanwhile, has continued to stack wins since last claiming a sectional title in 2018. It’s a solid 40-22-5 over the last four years.
And though they haven’t advanced past the quarterfinals in that stretch — and have had a tough go in that game, falling to Lew-Port in each of the last two years by a combined count of 18-0 — the Huskies have given themselves a chance.
And they could well do the same this fall.
Olean also took a bit of a graduation hit, losing six starters, but has back a nucleus that includes leading scorer Emily Gibbons (9 goals, 3 assists) and Big 30 all-star goalkeeper Emma Edwards.
“We have a solid core that will be competitive,” said Freeman, who owns a mark of 138-84-22 in 14 seasons. “We also have a few young players that played some quality minutes last year. They will become solid starters for this season. As a team, we attended team camp and played together (over the summer). We need to refine our passing and first touch, but overall, we have some talent.”
Aside from Gibbons, Freeman described returning starters Allie Stayer and Makayla Magro and newcomer Leea Kopp as players to watch.
“Leea is very young but has a lot of talent,” he said. “I’m looking for one of them to be our top scorer.
“Our defense is young but led by an experienced player in Caroline Carter. A few younger, but standout players will be Addie Crosson and Mallory Carter.
“Emma is experienced and has really grown into an exceptional keeper. I feel like we have a lot of experience mixed with some inexperience.”
Noting that the Huskies have made the jump from Class B to A this year, he added: “(We’re) hoping for a great season, but I’m a little concerned about the playoffs. Competition will be strong in both our league and Class A.”
IN CLASS D, Ellicottville also has plenty of reason for optimism.
The Eagles returned 14 letterwinners, including eight starters, from last year’s 12-7 team. That group is highlighted by one of the area’s top offensive players in Big 30 all-star and second team all-state selection Audrey Hurlburt, who racked up 25 goals and 57 total points last year.
Ellicottville has a couple of major slots to fill with the graduation losses of second- and third-leading scorers Alysa Williams and Aaliyah Winslow, plus starting goalkeeper Abby Chudy, but has everyone else back from a group that’s done a lot of winning under Eddy.
In 2020, the Eagles turned in an unbeaten regular season en route to a 14-1 finish. They’ve won the Section 6 Class D title and reached the Far West Regional in each of the last two seasons, giving Section 5 powers Fillmore and Keshequa all they could handle in losses of 2-0 and 3-0, respectively.
ECS, behind new keeper Courtney Marsh and with the likes of first team league all-star Brooke Butler back, opened the year with a tight 2-1 loss to ‘A’ school Olean as it began its quest for a third-straight sectional championship.
Portville, too, has the bulk of its talent back, returning five of its top six scorers, including leading goal-getter Olivia Dean (14 goals, 6 assists), leading scorer Meghan Lyle (13 goals, 14 assists) and another 13-goal scorer in Grace Gariepy, who made the Big 30 all-star team as an eighth-grader last fall. It also welcomed back starting goalkeeper Mackenzie Harmon.
The Panthers have been a league and early-playoff power over the years, winning 30-straight CCAA East contests since 2020 while collecting an outstanding overall mark of 40-9-1. After reaching the Section 6 Class C title game in 2018, they’ve lost in the semifinals in four-straight seasons, falling to Frewsburg in each of the last three.
With a wealth of experience back, Portville will look to break through to the championship in Year 2 under Matz.
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONECoach:
Dale MacArthur (36th year, 508-128-42)
League:
CCAA West I
2022 record/postseason:
10-7-3; Salamanca (W, 7-0, Sec. 6 Class B2 first round); Alden (W, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class B2 quarterfinals); Royalton-Hartland (T, 0-0, advanced on PKs, Sec. 6 Class B2 semifinals); Fredonia (L, 2-0, Sec. 6 Class B2 championship)
Roster:
Liza Giardini (jr., F/MF), Cait Kellogg (jr., F, 5 goals), Courtney Henderson (so., D), Madison Kahm (so., MF/F), Hannah Peters (sr., D), Carley Barrey (so., D), Madison Honek (so., MF), Addie Fisher (jr., MF, 8 goals, 8 assists), Taylor Foster (jr., MF), Anna DeRose (sr., MF), Aubrey Luce (sr., MF), Gracie Amore (sr., D, 2 assists), Moira Walsh (jr., D), Mia Giannicchi (sr., MF), Abby Peck (jr., MF, 5 goals, 3 assists), Mia Herzog (sr., D, 1 goal, 1 assist), Mackenzie Rhodes (so., D), Chloe Baker (jr., GK, 9 shutouts)
From the coach:
See above.
CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEYCoach:
J.J. Niemi (7th year, 26-65-6)
League:
CCAA East
2022 record/postseason:
7-9; Pine Valley/Gowanda (W, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class C first round); Wilson (L, 6-3, Sec. 6 Class C quarterfinals)
Roster:
McKenzie Harvey (jr., MF), Madison Singer (sr., MF/F), Emma Williams (so., D), Breanna Unruh (jr., MF/F), Zoe Whitmore (jr., MF/F), Evelyn Janora (sr., MF/F), Rebekah Butcher (so., MF/F), Candice Brown (so., MF/F), Morgan Rosario (sr., MF/F), Bernie Butcher (jr., D), Shawnee Szyper (sr., D/GK), Emma West (fr., D), Madalyn West (sr., D), Brenna Mentley (sr., MF), Kaela Domblewski (so., D)
ELLICOTTVILLECoach:
Tammy Eddy (5th year, 48-18-3)
League:
CCAA East
2022 record/postseason:
12-7; Franklinville (W, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class D semifinals); North Collins (W, 1-0, Sec. 6 Class D championship); Keshequa (L, 3-0, Far West Regional)
Roster:
Courtney Marsh (jr., GK), Delaney Myers (so.), Addison John (jr.), Olivia Tighe (so.), Audrey Hurlburt (sr.), Cameron Kaleta (sr.), Jayden Doutt (jr.), Layla Kerns (sr.), Harper Klein (so.), Keelin Finn (sr.), Teaghan Finn (so.), Bianca Bush (so.), Drew Ficek (so.), Makayla Potter (so.), Madison Potter (sr.), Katie Bless (jr.), Brooke Butler (sr.)
From the coach:
“We are looking forward to a competitive season with our eight returning starters.”
FRANKLINVILLECoach:
Timothy Wangelin (9th year, 38-97-5)
League:
CCAA East
2022 record/postseason:
1-14; Ellicottville (L, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class D semifinals)
Roster:
Alena Murphy (sr., F/GK), Molly Witter (so., MF/F), Cara Ossont (sr., D/MF), Nadia Bowers (jr., D/MF), Luciana Marchese (sr., MF/F), Lilliana Haggerty (sr., MF/F), Amanda Griffis (jr., MF/F), Gabriela Chesebro (sr., D/MF), Addisyn Killingbeck (fr., D/MF), Lily Folland-Georgia (sr., D/MF), Gabrielle Goss (jr., MF/D), Sofia Bentley (sr., F/MF), Olivia Pockey (sr., D/F), Olivia Frank (sr., D), Lainey Dunlap (so., MF/F), Grace Cornell (7th, D/MF), Makayla Aultman (sr., MF/D), Taylor Chase (fr., GK/D), Ashlynn Kidd (jr., F/D)
From the coach:
“This year’s squad is a nice balance of experience and newcomers, which we hope will come together to have a nice season. All of our leading scorers as well as many defenders are returning. We lost all-star goalie Sarah Courtney to graduation, and replacing her will be the key to our overall success. We look for a big season from Sofia (Bentley), Cara (Ossont) and Olivia (Frank). We also believe that second-year players Molly (Witter) and Lainey (Dunlap) will take the next step and become key players. “Hopefully we can take a leap in wins and advance in sectional play.”
OLEANCoach:
Dan Freeman (15th year, 138-84-22)
League:
CCAA West I
2022 record/postseason:
10-7-1; Lake Shore (W, 4-2, Sec. 6 Class B1 first round); Lewiston-Porter (L, 8-0, Sec. 6 Class B1 quarterfinals)
Roster:
Addison Crosson (fr., D/MF), Leea Kopp (8th, F), Caroline Carter (sr., D), Ava Borer (jr., MF/D), Alaina Hirliman (fr., MF/F), Allie Stayer (sr., MF), Makayla Magro (sr., MF), Hannah Cheney (jr., MF), Ava Moran (jr., GK), Ava Finch (so., D), Emma Edwards (jr., GK), Mallory Carter (so., D), Emily Gibbons (sr., MF/F), Chloe Stitt (so., MF/F), Molly DeRose (jr., MF), Makenna Britt (sr., MF), Leah Richardson (so., MF), Lexi Benjamin (sr., D)
From the coach:
See above.
PIONEERCoach:
Tim Hirschbeck (5th year, 44-19-3)
League:
ECIC Division III
2022 record/postseason:
11-4-1; Tonawanda (W, 6-0, Sec. 6 Class B1 quarterfinals); Lewiston-Porter (L, 4-2, Sec. 6 Class B2 semifinals)
Roster:
Kam Dawley (jr., D), Cora Fleischman (jr., F/MF), Taylor Rosier (jr., F/MF), Sam Youngs (so., D/MF), Abby Mason (so., GK), Jayden Leederman (so., F/MF), Cam Marrs (sr., D), Shay Edwards (jr., D), Ava Rae Moss (jr., MF), Sam Palmisano (jr., D), Gretchen Rumfola (sr., MF/F), Haylee McCluer (jr., MF), Emma Watson (jr., MF), Alaina Barber (sr., MF), Payton Bennet (jr., D), Lexie Phetteplace (jr., MF)
PORTVILLECoach:
Mike Matz (2nd year, 14-3-1)
League:
CCAA East
2022 record/postseason:
14-3-1; Westfield/Brocton (W, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class C quarterfinals); Frewsburg (L, 5-0, Sec. 6 Class C semifinals)
Roster:
Allison Smith (sr.), Jenna Wyant (sr.), Gianna Aloi (jr.), Emily Miller (sr.), Aryanna Hatch (sr.), Natalie Reynolds (jr.), Olivia Artlip (sr.), Julia Wyant (sr.), Emily Collins (jr.), Madison Jobe (sr.), Emma Rhinehart (so.), Ashley Carls (jr.), Jessica Daley (sr.), Meghan Lyle (sr.), Emma Elliott (sr.), Hailey Edwards (sr.), Zya DeGolier (jr.), Oliva Dean (sr.), Grace Gariepy (fr.)
SALAMANCACoach:
Kersten Furlong (2nd year, 8-9)
League:
CCAA East
2022 record/postseason
: 8-9; Allegany-Limestone (L, 7-0, Sec. 6 Class B2 first round)
Roster: Tia Luke (sr., MF), Kyla Scott (so., D), Madisyn Lafferty (jr., MF/F), Kyla Dry (so., MF), Avianna Stahlman (fr., D), Maylina Massagli (jr., MF), Leilene McComber (so., D/MF), Summer Downey (jr., D), Shea Monahan (sr., GK/D), Jayleen Maybee (fr., MF), Bella Wolfe (sr., MF/F), Sophia Hodara (so., D/F), Skyla Dowdy (jr., MF), Aaliyah Gates (fr., MF), Izabella Milks (jr., F), Addison Follman (fr., MF/F), Rhiannin Chase (so., MF/F), Keianna John (sr., GK/MF), Kyleigh Slater (sr., D), Alexa Reed (fr., D/F), Jorja Miller (so., D), Kelsey Rohwer (sr., F), Ivelisse Rivera (fr., MF/F)