HOUGHTON — Dustin Allen’s shirt under his baseball uniform said ‘3-peat’ in Bolivar-Richburg red.
He’ll have to get another one made after this season.
The B-R baseball team made it four-consecutive postseasons — dating back to 2018 with the canceled 2020 campaign in between — with a Section 5 championship on Tuesday. This time, the Wolverines captured the Section 5 Class C3 title by defeating Northstar Christian, 6-3, at Houghton College’s Kerr-Pegula Athletics Complex.
The Wolverines jumped on Northstar with two runs in the first and four in the second and used three pitchers to mostly shut down the Knights’ offense.
Hitting 2-for-4 with an RBI triple in the first inning and a double in the second and pitching three-plus solid innings in relief, senior third baseman Wyatt Karnuth earned the championship tournament MVP award.
“He’s been outstanding all year and especially since sectionals have started,” Allen, the B-R coach, said of Karnuth. “He’s been on fire and stepped up today big time. A senior put in a big spot and he came through for us. I’m so happy for all these kids, they’ve put the time in, they deserve it.”
KARNUTH credited the team’s scouting report for his two big hits that got the Wolverines rolling.
“We saw that they lived outside, so I just kind of pushed it toward the right side of the field,” Karnuth said. “I just kind of took off and just found ground, just tried to find holes. It just clicked, I guess.”
Also for B-R, Evan Pinney hit a double and Trey Buchholz went 2-for-3 and scored twice. Camdyn MacDonell had two RBI on a pair of sacrifice flies. B-R forced Northstar starter Dominic Kurmis out after 1 1/3 innings, but after letting two inherited runners score, reliever Steven Merkel did not allow a credited run over 4 2/3 innings.
Landon Danaher threw the first three innings, holding Northstar without a hit, allowing a run in the third after walking two batters. Karnuth took over in the fourth and pitched into the seventh, finally exiting as Northstar loaded the bases with one out. Trey Buchholz got the final two outs after two runners scored, one on a hit batter, the other on a wild pitch.
The final out came with some drama as Buchholz made a run-saving tag to end the game on a play at the plate. Catcher Aydin Sisson chased down a ball that bounced in front of him and rolled to the right and tossed it to Buchholz just in time to tag out the diving Northstar runner.
“We jumped on them early, which we talked about doing … we held onto it and at the end we had to persevere there,” Allen said. “We had pressure on us, were struggling a little bit with finding the zone, trying a little too hard. But our catcher (made a) great hustle play, got it to Trey for the last out. We’ll go with it. You can’t give up, just keep playing the game.”
B-R RECEIVED some help to preserve its pitchers, earning the bye in a three-team playdown between C1, C2 and C3 champs.
“We were trying to keep a couple guys fresh for tomorrow if need be,” Allen said. “Once we heard that Oakfield won (over Batavia Notre Dame), we were able to bring Trey in a little bit sooner. But we did have some other guys on the back burner that we have and now we have everybody for Thursday.”
The Wolverines (22-1) will play the winner of Wednesday’s first-round crossover between C1 champion Letchworth (15-4) and C2 champion Oakfield-Alabama (16-3) in a Class C final on Thursday.
Second-seeded Northstar ended its season at 15-5.
Allen pointed to a strong feeder system in Bolivar that helped keep his team at a consistently high level to make a “four-peat” possible.
“Most of them have been coming up through with me, but they're part of the program right up through Little League,” Allen said. “The coaching staff is outstanding. We all work together and just bring them up through. It’s a tribute to their parents too to really put the time in outside the season to get them ready.”
For many of the Wolverines, it was their second sectional title after winning C2 last spring. But this time they have a chance to make a deep postseason run, one win away from the state tournament and a meeting with Portville in the Far West Regional.
“It feels great, it felt better than last year,” Karnuth said of the sectional title. “Just one more to the record book. We’ve still got to keep going. We’ve got a couple big games coming up to keep playing this season.
“We’ve just got to keep working. We’ll get some good work at practice and look forward, try to play as hard as we can and see where it takes us.”
AT HOUGHTON
R H E
Northstar 001 000 2 — 3 2 1
Bolivar-Richburg 240 000 X — 6 8 3
Dominic Kurmis (2 SO, 1 BB), Steven Merkel (2) (8 SO, 2 BB) and Merkel, Kurmis (2)
Landon Danaher (6 SO, 4 BB), Wyatt Karnuth (4) (4 SO, 3 BB), Trey Buchholz (7) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Aydin Sisson
3B: Wyatt Karnuth (B-R)