OLEAN — Half the matches got to at least the 17th hole and two former winners of the five in the Championship Flight were pressed that far in Thursday’s opening round of match play in the 85th annual Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament at Bartlett Country Club.
Defending champion Jack Geise and nine-time winner Chris Blocher advanced comfortably to this morning’s second round, winning 5-and-4 and 6-and-5, respectively.
Geise, 22, is a graduate student at St. Bonaventure pursuing his master’s in business administration and, thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted by the coronavirus disruption, he will play for the Bonnies this fall. He plays to a plus-3 (giving the course three shots) at The Crosby back in California, and shot 3-under-par over 14 holes to down Mike Davis (Coudersport).
Blocher’s nine wins (1997, ‘99, 2007, ’10-’13, ’17 and ‘19) are tied with Ted Kochan (1960-’70) for the most in Men’s Amateur history. The Bartlett member was Wednesday’s medal winner for a record seventh time and downed Brendan Santana (Smethport), which set up a meeting this morning with 2003 champion Eric McHone.
McHONE, 49, is executive vice president and chief financial officer of Salamanca’s McHone Industries, though living in South Carolina.
He and opponent Maximiliano Almonacid, a previous resident of this area, played “1- or 2-under par” before McHone prevailed, 2-and-1.
Blocher, 45, a physical education teacher and basketball coach at Hinsdale Central School, has a Men’s Amateur history with his long-time friend. McHone beat him, 9-and-8, for the 2003 title and edged him in sudden death for the medal in 2011.
Josh Anderson, who won the 2001 title the summer before he entered St. Bonaventure, was taken to the 17th hole before downing Evan Rowane (Kahkwa), 3-and-1. Now 37, Anderson, a Kane native and former assistant pro, sells railroad equipment in St. Joseph’s, Illinois.
THE FIFTH former champion, Dan Reiley, didn’t fare quite so well.
Men’s Amateur champion in 1995, the 66-year-old Reiley, retired manager of the Bradford Club, ran into an opponent he knew all too well. He often plays against fellow Pennhills member Keith Stauffer.
If that name sounds familiar, it should.
His oldest brother, Kent, who died in April 2020 at age 60 shortly after suffering a stroke, won the 1979 Men’s Amateur and went on to a remarkable career, rewriting the record book at Indiana (Pa.) University, serving as a club pro in both Pittsburgh and Charlotte, playing in two U.S. Opens and three PGA Championships while winning 13 PGA Club Pro titles.
Brother Kirk, who won the ‘81 SWNY-NWPA title, also starred at IUP, served 35 years as the pro at Bradford’s Pine Acres, is now at Chautauqua Lake and has earned a reputation as one of the top senior pros in Western New York tournaments.
Keith, another IUP alum, chose a different path, spending 30 years at the Federal Correctional Institution-McKean, just south of Bradford, as a case manager. His career there ended last December when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 57.
“Since then, I’ve been playing a lot of golf,” said Stauffer, who hasn’t played in the Men’s Amateur in some 33 years. “Then, when I finally do, I get to play Danny here when we do it all the time at (Bradford’s) Pennhills.
“Today, I played pretty well, 1-under or even par, and Danny had a tough day,” he pointed out of his 5-and-4 victory.
BUT THERE were also six other tense matches, three of them lasting to the 18th hole … or farther.
Previous area resident Juan Thomas Arozena, a plus-3 at his home course, went 22 holes against Bartlett’s Michael Davis, a two-time junior medalist, before winning 1-up.
Scott Brady (Bartlett) edged Tyler Thomas (Corning) 1-up and Scott Derwick (Bartlett) topped Trent Unverdorben (Bartlett) by the same score.
Last year’s medalist, Marcus Aiello (Birch Run), downed Mike Brady (Coudersport), 3-and-1, Roy Dwaileebe, a previous flight winner, edged previous area resident Dave Padlo, 2-and-1, and Matt Moonan (Pennhills), after starting 6-up, held off Bartlett’s Kyle Henzel, 2-and-1.
It’s a two-round day for the Championship and Consolation Flights with the second round this morning and the quarterfinals this afternoon.