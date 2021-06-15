The Olean High football team had four players, two on offense and two on defense, named to the Section 6 Class B2 division first-team all-stars, as the section unveiled its all-league awards this week.
Making the first team for Olean were junior quarterback Railey Silvis, senior offensive lineman AJ Addotta, senior defensive lineman Aiden Nenno and senior defensive back Nick Pantuso. The Huskies went 4-2 this year, making the Class B semifinals.
The B2 league also named four award winners. Depew running back Christian Pagano was the Offensive Player of the Year, Maritime defensive back Addison Copeland was Defensive Player of the Year and WNY Maritime’s Tyree Parker was Coach of the Year. Maryvale and Carson Harper won the team and individual sportsmanship awards.
CLASS B1
Pioneer places six on first team
Pioneer had six football players named to the Section 6 Class B1 first-team all-stars.
The Panthers had two offensive starters, senior offensive lineman Talon Lake and senior running back Joe Stover, named to the first team. Junior defensive back Jack Buncy, senior linebacker Jordan King and junior linebacker Logan Ellis made the first-team defense. Junior Jake Wiseman made the first team at kicker.
Pioneer was 3-0 this year, earning playoff qualification but could not play due to COVID pause protocols.
Iroquois quarterback Trey Kleitz was the division’s Offensive MVP and Iroquois’ Rob Pitzonka won the Coach of the Year. Lew-Port and Robert Woods won the sportsmanship awards.
CLASS C SOUTH
A-L’s Walsh makes first team
Allegany-Limestone senior defensive lineman Connor Walsh made the first-team Section 6 Class C South all-stars in recently released postseason honors.
Clymer/Sherman/Panama running back/defensive back John Swabik won the C South Player of the Year award. Southwestern quarterback Aidan Kennedy and defensive lineman Drew Wigren won the offensive and defensive player of the year awards. Cassadaga Valley/Falconer and Kyle Keefe won the sportsmanship awards.