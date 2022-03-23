After the conclusion of its last two teams’ seasons in Glens Falls, the CCAA West I division announced its all-stars and award winners this week.
The undefeated league champion Olean boys basketball team had two first-team all-stars while Salamanca and Allegany-Limestone had one each.
Olean junior Jack DeRose and senior Zion James both made the first team, joined by Allegany-Limestone senior Tyler Curran, Salamanca junior Andy Herrick and Southwestern senior Aidan Kennedy.
Fredonia senior Nick Whitfield was named the league's Most Valuable Player. Whitfield, a 6-foot-5 forward, averaged 23 points and nine rebounds per game.
DeRose was Olean’s leading scorer at 15 points per game while James averaged 14 points for the Huskies (21-3, 10-0). Curran led A-L (19-8, 6-4) with 18 points per game while Herrick scored 13 points per game for Salamanca (17-8, 6-4).
Salamanca coach Adam Bennett and Allegany-Limestone coach Glenn Anderson split the Coach of the Year Award. Both the Warriors and Gators went 6-4 in league play to tie for second, but both teams made the New York State semifinals in Class C and B.
Fredonia won the Team Sportsmanship Award while Gabe Schrader was the individual winner. Allegany-Limestone’s Andrew Maguire won the Bryon Norton Award.
CCAA EAST
The CCAA East division’s postseason honors were led by League Player of the Year Wayne Libby, a senior from Pine Valley.
Libby scored 21 points per game for Pine Valley (14-5, 7-3), the division co-champions alongside Ellicottville.
First-team all-stars included Ellicottville senior Logan Grinols, Franklinville senior Blake Frank, North Collins senior Chris Smith, Pine Valley senior Bryce Sercu and North Collins junior Matt Sweet.
Grinols scored 15 points per game for the Eagles (8-13, 7-3) and Frank averaged 28 points per game for the Panthers (13-8, 5-5).
Ellicottville’s Dave McCann and North Collins’ Jan Warren won Co-Coach of the Year awards.
Forestville won the Team Sportsmanship Award and junior Garrison Hemphill won the Player Sportsmanship Award.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
B-R’s Danaher, Fillmore’s Sisson share top D1 honors
One was a premier scorer, the other a leading facilitator and both were regular stat-stuffers for two of the top programs in the county.
And with that, Landon Danaher and Carter Sisson shared their league’s most prestigous postseason award.
Danaher and Sisson were recently named Co-Most Valuable Players in Allegany County Division I for the 2021-22 boys basketball season. Sisson, a senior guard, did just about everything for the Eagles while elevating his game toward the end of the season. He led Fillmore to a 16-5 record and the league title, and to the Section 5 Class D1 semifinals, where it fell to Wheatland-Chili. Danaher, meanwhile, a senior guard and reigning Big 30 Second Team All-Star, was the top scorer and playmaker on a B-R team that finished 13-8 and took second in the league standings before bowing to York in the Class C3 quarterfinals.
The Division I all-star team was comprised solely of Fillmore and B-R players. Also part of the team were Fillmore’s Mitch Ward (junior) and Will Roeske (senior) and the Wolverines’ Cam MacDonell (senior) and Wyatt Karnuth (senior).
In Division II, Scio/Friendship’s Lazar Bulajic was named Most Valuable Player after guiding S/F to a share of the league title with Belfast (S/F finished a half-game behind the Bulldogs, but earned a split after sweeping Belfast in the regular season and BCHS finishing a game short in the standings).
Bulajic was joined on the D-II squad by teammate Brenden Loucks (junior) and the Belfast tandem of Matt Weaver and Tony Logue (both seniors). Also making the team were the Houghton pairing of Malachi DeGolyer (senior) and James Adenuga (sophomore).
Sisson and Danaher were both chosen to the Ronald McDonald House All-Star Game in Rochester.