FRANKLINVILLE — Franklinville had four wrestlers pick up two wins each in a round-robin tournament, including Dakota Miller’s first career varsity win at 215 pounds in a 2-0 day.
The Panthers welcomed Chautauqua Lake, Jamestown and Gowanda for the tournament on Saturday.
John Tinelli (172) also went 2-0, improving to 3-0 overall. Everett Leonard (4-1 overall) at 152 and Dylan Bleau at 189 both went 2-1 for Franklinville.
For Chautauqua Lake, Easton Seger, Jordan Joslyn and Zack Wolcott all went 3-0 with three pins each, while Brendon Ramsey (152) was also 3-0. Caleb Bane (285) went 3-0 for Jamestown.
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer has strong showing at Falconer
FALCONER — Pioneer had five wrestlers come out of a round-robin format undefeated during a tournament at Falconer.
Dan Kirsch (118), Kam Riordan (138), Brady Heckathorn (152), Alex Miley (172) and Zack Russell (172) all won every match as they competed with wrestlers from Southwestern, Frewsburg and Falconer.
Mascho, Lassiter lead Portville
PORTVILLE — Portville’s Dakota Mascho (160) and Jayden Lassiter (189) both had pins against Olean during a round-robin tournament.
Isaiah Deemer led Olean, going 2-0 at 145 pounds. Damon Liguori (138), Nate Gabler (152), Lucas O’Dell (152) and Chris Bargy each went 1-1.
Ellis leads Salamanca
RANDOLPH — Trevor Ellis (145) went 2-0, leading Salamanca as the Warriors competed in the round robin at Randolph.