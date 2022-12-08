Haley Unverdorben

HOUGHTON – Former Portville star Haley Unverdorben has been named head coach of the Houghton University women’s volleyball program, Director of Athletics Matthew Webb announced Thursday.

Unverdorben, who just finished a standout playing career at Houghton, becomes the 12th head coach in program history. She replaces Judy Fox, who served on a one-year interim basis.

