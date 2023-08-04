BRADFORD, Pa. — Ahead of the big game, the 50th Annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic Banquet was highlighted by players and coaches coming together to celebrate their accomplishments in football and in life.
Headlining the night was this year’s keynote speaker, George Lilja. A former NFL player who was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1981 and played for six teams, including the Cleveland Browns. Lilja is an extremely decorated college football player as he was named in the AP All-American third team and second team All-American by the UPI and Football News and All-Big Ten during his time as a Michigan Wolverine.
Lilja minced no words when describing his enthusiasm for connecting with the high school players who have made it this far in their careers, which, for some, may be coming to an end after the weekend’s game. He described a sort of brotherhood that these players will now belong to after this game and how he will now share that bond with them forever even if he never learns their names.
“I’m excited to connect with them, they’re joining a legacy very few people can do,” he said. “That’s one thing I will have in common with all of them. To get the chance to talk with them and to share what I’ve learned, where I made my mistakes and where I’ve learned from them. They can take all of this football experience and use it in life. Although I won’t know each and everyone of them, we’ll be connected.”
This weekend’s Big 30 game will be the last time some of these players will put on a uniform. Lilja knows this and wants the players to understand that while their football playing days may soon be over, what they have learned over the course of it will stay with them forever.
“If they’re not going onto college, what football has taught them, they are definitely going to use,” Lilja said. “Whether you’re going into a corporation or a business or you’re going into college as a student, the same things apply. You have to set a goal and a plan … from that you are going to have to persevere and expect adversity which is a part of life that everybody experiences and nobody gets away from.”
One such life lesson Lilja hopes these players will take away from their careers is their ability to ‘synergize’, a word he used throughout his speech, alongside many personal stories from his days as a pro. These players will have to work alongside others if they are to make it in this life, no matter the field.
“Whatever endeavor they are going into, they are used to having teammates,” he said. “(Football) has taught them how to work with people, it’s taught them how to get the most out of what they have. They are going to join teams in corporations or in college … I want to encourage them that … You want to have a positive impact on people because when you do things together, the synergy of that will help you go farther as a person.”
He made a point to say the awards some players may have received during the span of their careers are “temporary” and that the relationships that they have built are of far greater importance. Lilja said it was an honor to have the opportunity to say this to the players, but now is the time for them to give back.
“They have brothers, they have friends … and they can help on this journey,” he said.
While some players may have an idea where they want to end up in life, Lilja acknowledged that everyone needs a helping hand down the road whether you may think so or not. It’s just as important, Lilja said, to be proud of the accomplishments of those they hold close.
“You need teammates, you need to have a vested interest in your friends succeeding,” he said. “That’s what sports does. It teaches you how to connect to people and how to push each other to get the best out of each of you. You don’t even have to like people sometimes, you just have to get along with them.”
Ahead of Lilja’s speech, Big 30 President Brian South expressed his excitement for the game. He also embraced the tradition and how the banquet provides everyone involved the chance to bond over their common love of the game.
“I get so excited because we finally have the chance to get to know each other and spend some time just celebrating the fact that we get to play the sport we love,” South said.
A big factor that goes into the Big 30 game that South also wanted to promote was the importance of charity. He thanked the staff of coaches from both the New York and Pennsylvania sides for the positive and encouraging message that this game is also about the ability to give back.
“I also want to thank both of the coaching staffs … I’m so impressed with the message they’ve sent out the last two weeks,” he said. “Yes, it has been about the Xs and Os, it’s been about winning, but it’s also been about giving back to charity.”
To round off the night, player representatives from both the New York and Pennsylvania All-Star teams also promoted positive messages headed into the weekend. From New York, the chosen representative was Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Giancarlo Nuzzo and from Pennsylvania, Port Allegany’s Blaine Moses.
Following a closing prayer, players exited the banquet hall with their teammates, friends and family members as their eyes set on a chance at glory.
The Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic will take place on Saturday at Bradford High School’s Parkway Field at 7 p.m.