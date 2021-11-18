ST. BONAVENTURE — This wasn’t exactly the start to her collegiate basketball career Dani Haskell had anticipated.
The 5-foot-6 Canisius sophomore guard is the Griffs’ leading scorer, which is to be expected, but in eight starts, dating back to last season, her team has yet to win.
Indeed it has lost 12 straight since February of the 2019-2020 season.
The latest defeat came last night at the Reilly Center, a 67-59 non-conference decision to St. Bonaventure.
Her freshman year was virtually wiped by coronavirus’ devastating effect on the country’s athletics … scholastic, college and pro.
Canisius played only five games, losing them all, though Haskell topped the team in scoring (11 points per game) and average minutes played (34).
Now, after this past summer’s coaching change, she’s evolved into a team leader both emotionally and statistically.
BUT WHILE Haskell is used to scoring, she’s not accustomed to losing.
In a six-year career at Franklinville, starting in seventh grade, she made a strong case for being the Big 30’s best-ever female player.
En route to scoring 3,227 points, the most by either gender in Western New York history, she also ranks second in the entire state on the all-time girls’ list.
Over her half-dozen seasons with the Panthers, Franklinville won 73 percent of its games with five trips to the Section 6 finals, winning two Class D crowns and one NYS championship.
She made the Big 30 All-Star team every one of those campaigns and was Player of the Year her last four seasons, averaging 31 points as a senior and finishing her career with a remarkable 467 three-point field goals.
BUT LAST night at the RC she endured her toughest game as a collegian. She finished with a career-low seven points on 3-of-12 shooting, and missed her only two free throws, one more than all of last season. That effort was seemingly a product of the reason she wore an ice pack on her right (shooting) wrist after the game.
“I got a wrist strain the other day in practice,” she said, declining to blame it for the struggles with her shot. “I warmed up with tape on it, but I took it off.”
Haskell did admit, despite playing four games for Franklinville in the IAABO Tournament at the RC, this experience was different.
“I always get a little bit nervous ... and tonight being close to my hometown,” she said, “but most of the time I’m just excited.”
Indeed it could have been her home court.
Haskell said St. Bonaventure recruited her “a little bit” but got more interest from Siena and “a couple of other teams in our conference (Metro Atlantic Athletic).”
But she chose Canisius, “because it’s close to home and I liked the size of the school.”
Still, last season was a disappointment as the Griffs only played those five games.
“It was very frustrating to see everyone else play,” Haskell said. “There were schools around the country that didn’t play, but in our conference we were the only ones, so this year is like a thousand times better.”
Then, last June, Scott Hemer, the coach who recruited her, resigned for health reasons.
“It was a rough patch during that whole time in our summer session when we didn’t have any coaches,” she said, “but I love our new coaches so it’s working out for the better.”
Sahar Nesseibeh, with 12 years experience as an assistant at five schools, was hired as head coach in July.
Haskell, an integrated marketing and communications double major, is one of five returnees while the other seven on the roster are new to the program.
“We’re a very young team,” she said. “It’s a new team and we’ve got better numbers.
I was one of the (experienced) returners even though I’m a sophomore.”
Haskell, who leads the team in scoring (15 points), assists and average minutes played (33), was joined in Wednesday’s starting lineup by a grad student, two seniors and a junior, but the Griffs’ four substitutes were all freshmen and played an average of over 15 minutes each.
And, in only her second year, she admits the step from scholastic hoops to the collegiate level is a big one.
As Haskell concluded, “It’s not even remotely close to high school.”
