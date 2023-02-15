As the reality of another draining road loss set in, Mark Schmidt discontentedly fired his whiteboard to the floor.
It could have been in response to big man Chad Venning fouling out. It might have been a reaction to the foul, which came with 4:32 remaining, being called at all. It might have been due to the fact that his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball just couldn’t stop Fordham … or a combination of the three.
At this moment, with his team down 20 in a building it had won in with regularity over the last 15 years, with a three-game losing streak and another dip in the standings now guaranteed, the gesture was understandable.
Oh, the Bonnies had done a solid job of withstanding Fordham’s hot start, of taking their own four-point lead and trimming an 11-point deficit early in the second half to five with 16:08 still to play. But that was about all that went right on a warm night in the Bronx that, more than anything, proved just how legitimately good the Rams are this year.
Fordham, a hungry, veteran, relentless group that now has the benefit of a loud and lively homecourt, was, in arguably, the better team. And it made it known with a decisive 78-63 triumph -- and a rare season sweep -- before 1,808 observers on Wednesday night at Rose Hill Gym.
MUCH LIKE they did in Game 1, when they piled up 51 points in a 79-68 triumph, the Rams (21-5, 9-4) simply took over in the second half, imposing themselves against the younger, smaller Bonnies.
They shot 47 percent en route to 41 points in the half. They used an 18-5 run midway through the period to push a 44-39 lead to 18 (62-44) with nine minutes remaining. They built the advantage to as many as 23 (71-48), allowing Rose Hill, which was impressive from the start, to continue rocking.
And there wasn’t much Bona (13-14, 7-7) could do about it. The result: Its first three-game February losing streak since 2015 and its first sweep by Fordham since 2006-07, the year before Schmidt’s arrival.
“We knew we were gonna go into a hornet’s nest and it was gonna be sold out,” said Schmidt, whose Bonnies slipped into a three-way tie for seventh place in the Atlantic 10 standings, now three in the loss column from the top four. “I thought we did a decent job in the beginning …
“We just … again, they bullied us, they were more physical than us, they outrebounded us by 15. They were just more physical than we were. Give them credit, they had a great homecourt. We knew it was going to be a fight, we just didn’t fight hard enough.”
BONA did manage to weather some of its typical road lulls.
After scoring just six points over the final 8:17 of the first half and falling behind 37-28, it went into halftime within seven (37-30). Upon falling behind by 11 on a Darius Quisenberry 3-pointer early after the break, it used its own 6-0 spurt, highlighted by a monster two-handed slam from Venning, to make it 44-39.
But the Rams just kept coming. And the level to which they handled the Bonnies physically could be found in a couple of key statistics.
Fordham held a decisive 39-24 edge on the glass, nearly limiting Bona to one shot every time down the floor. It surrendered some points in the paint, particularly early to Venning and Kyrell Luc, but shut off the perimeter almost entirely, holding the Bonnies to just 2-for-9 from distance. It was both efficient and aggressive offensively, shooting 50 percent for the game, including 9-of-23 from deep, and causing the fouls (24) to once again pile up for the Bonnies as it attacked.
And once more, Bona leading scorer Daryl Banks III was bottled up, scoring just seven points while being held without a field goal (0-for-7). It was the fourth time in the last six games that he was limited to baskets or fewer, though the other three came in victories.
This time, it was a contributing factor in one of the Bonnies’ most lopsided losses of the season.
“We couldn’t get by guys to be able to kick it,” Schmidt noted. “We had very little (penetration). And they play that tandem (defense), they try to decide who they don’t want to play, and at times we attacked it right; we missed some layups. But that’s just how it goes.”
LUC BOUNCED back from a two-point outing against Duquesne, with one of his finer performances Wednesday, totaling 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting with an impressive eight assists to no turnovers. Venning finished with 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Nineteen of those 28 came in the first half, however, and the two combined for just one basket in the final 17:55 as the Rams clamped down and began to take over.
Darius Quisenberry (15 points, 6 assists) was the only player in double figures for Fordham, but in a balanced effort, the Rams received between five and nine points from nine other players. And in the second half, they rolled, knocking Bona out of any remaining rhythm while executing splendidly at the other end. In doing so, Fordham, now tied for second in the A-10, made it even clearer: All these years later, it’s a true contender for a league title. The Bonnies, meanwhile, continued their wholly inconsistent ways, crystallizing that narrative by following an amazing three-game win streak, which included victories over VCU and Dayton, with a deflating three-game slide.
“They were more physical than us,” Schmidt said of the Rams. “They knocked us off, they shot 50 percent, they outrebounded us. And if you’re not gonna defend and rebound, you better be able to score the ball and we didn’t do that.”
And now?
“We gotta bounce back,” Schmidt said.