ST. BONAVENTURE — In many ways, the St. Bonaventure and Southern Indiana University men’s basketball squads aren’t that dissimilar.
The Bonnies, who endured a complete defection from last season’s 23-10 NIT semifinal roster, are changing on the fly with 10 new faces, six of them transfers.
SIU is different only in that it’s in its first season as a Division I school and the Screaming Eagles’ roster is made up of 10 players who came from other D-I colleges or are recruits.
And on Tuesday night they ventured into the Reilly Center with a 3,093 mostly-studentless crowd in the second game of the Gotham Classic. The Bonnies had beaten Bowling Green, 81-68, in the opener and will play Notre Dame in Friday’s finale at Belmont Park. Southern Indiana had fallen to the Fighting Irish 82-70 at South Bend in Game 1, and finishes Saturday at Bowling Green.
But, for a half, the Screaming Eagles gave the Bonnies all they wanted, leading 20-16 before falling behind at intermission, 30-24.
Eventually, Bona’s strong second half produced an 80-66 victory, after leading by as many as 21.
AFTERWARD, SIU coach Stan Gouard, in his third season at his alma mater after 12 years coaching the University of Indianapolis, allowed, “Six points down on the road against St. Bonaventure at halftime, I’ll take that any day. But we have to be better in the second half, 50 points. They went from making no threes in the first half to making seven in the second half.
“They were patient in the second half, they were much more aggressive than we were … a lot of extra effort.”
He added, “Thinking about the steals we got in the second half when we were making a run and then they blocked two in a row off layups, which were extra-effort plays. They’re a tough team, very physical and they exposed a lot of different areas that we thought we were good at, so back to the drawing board and see if we can fix some of those issues.”
BUT GOUARD admitted SIU had problems from an unexpected source.
Chad Venning, Bona’s 6-foot-10, 270-pound center from Brooklyn, via Woodstock Academy and Morgan State, had a career night, scoring a game- and career-high 21 points while tying his Bona career best in rebounds (7) and setting one with three blocks in 30 inspired minutes.
The former high school boxer has improved in each game, especially in what he gives the Bonnies with his back to the basket.
“We were very surprised,” Gouard said of Venning’s performance. “(Daryl) Banks and (Kyrell) Luc were the two guys we were keying on. We always say ‘Take the two guys that are the best players out of the game, but also don’t let others get going.’ But Venning really had it going tonight and we struggled to defend him.”
As for the step up to Division I, he admitted, “It’s been a lot of moving parts and that’s to be expected with the level we’re at right now. From an administration standpoint with 10 new guys, that’s the hardest part. You don’t have the guys that are returning that can help us with our standards and our coaching.
“We depend on our upperclassmen and (coaches) who have been with the program the last couple of years to lead us in the right direction. Right now we’re struggling a little bit (2-3), which is to be expected, but I’m not content with where we are as a team. We have to get better in a lot of different ways, but we’re going to get there. We play hard in spurts but we have to be more consistent.”
As the Bonnies found out last night.
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)