The cliche goes “It’s now how, it’s how many.”
For the Bills, that “how many” was eight, the number of wins they hoped to have after yesterday’s game at Detroit’s Ford Field against the Lions.
Oh, they endured a couple of punitive injuries, struggled on offense, mishandled their timeouts and, protests to the contrary, quarterback Josh Allen isn’t back to the form he showed before injuring his elbow in the loss to the Jets at the Meadowlands 19 days ago.
And, oh yeah, Buffalo was trailing with just over 2½ minutes to play.
But Bills placekicker Tyler Bass more than made up for a crucial missed extra point by kicking a 45-yard game-winning field goal with two seconds remaining.
Thus, Buffalo got its eighth victory, a 28-25 decision, that improved it to 8-3 and put the Bills back atop the AFC East, at least until Miami’s game against the Texans, Sunday afternoon.
How important was the win?
A loss would have virtually dashed their hopes of recapturing a shot at homefield throughout the playoffs and, indeed, might well have jeopardized their postseason chances in a cluttered conference.
AFTERWARD, Allen was relieved.
“The second half we didn’t play great football, but we found a way,” he admitted. “The guys were resilient in the ups and downs of an NFL game … that’s a good team playing very well, they’re coached really well and it’s a credit to them.
“But we continued to grind, guys went down (edge rusher Von Miller hurt a knee and left offensive tackle Dion Dawkins injured an ankle and neither returned to the game in the second half), but we stepped up. Sometimes these games happen, it’s tough to win in this league and I’m proud we battled through it.”
But, despite the comeback victory, Allen didn’t see it as anything special
“(Wins) are all the same, they all count, we’re 8-3 and we feel like we still have our best ball in front of us. Right now we’ve got to get our guys healthy, get our guys back and get ready for a tough outing on Thursday (night at New England).
REFERENCING the victory, coach Sean McDermott admitted, “They all feel good … when you win, it goes in the win column, when you lose it goes in the loss column. “You’ve got to find a way to win and I think our guys have shown the ability to do that … incredibly resilient down to the last play.”
He added, “It’s not a pity party, but what the guys have been through, two plane rides in five days, dealing with things at home (major snowstorm) and trying to focus on their job I think is impressive. Then, in 24 hours, we have to turn the page for New England, a good football team. The longer you’re in this league, the more you see and when you think you’ve seen it all, the more you see again.”
ALLEN WAS asked about his elbow, but he answered the question only elliptically.
“Anybody who says they’re playing injury-free they’re probably lying to you,” he said. “Everybody’s battling injuries, bumps and bruises. If I’m going to be the guy I think I am and my teammates think I am, I’ve got to be tough and that’s all there is to it.”
Meanwhile, McDermott conceded the win was far from perfect.
“We had a lot of guys go down and I was proud of the way guys battled, they were prepared and stepped in and did a good job for us,” he said. “We can learn a lot from this game in a lot of ways and have a lot of work to get things cleaned up.
He admitted, “We did some good things, this is the NFL, every inch, every yard is tough … I know people want us to score 40 (every game), and that would be great. But the way the nature of this league is, they’re close games every week.
‘There were times we didn’t execute well and at times we were making it too hard on ourselves fundamentally … throw and catch, block and tackle … we missed a lot of tackles, uncharacteristic of us, especially the way we started the season as a pretty good tackling defense. We had a punt get out on us (41-yard return). What you saw today when we struggled was a lack of fundamentals and we’ve got to get on that … that’s real and that’s what usually is what determines games.”
It almost did Thursday.
