It wasn’t the storybook ending the Salamanca boys basketball team envisioned for itself.
After making the state semifinals in Glens Falls last year, expectations were sky-high for these Warriors and they lived up to them in the regular season, going 18-2 with an undefeated league championship in CCAA West I, their first league title since 2013-14. Seeded first in the playoffs and highly ranked in the state and Western New York, they appeared to be the favorites by any measurement in Section 6 Class B2. Nobody must have told Fredonia, however. The Hillbillies, after two league losses to Salamanca, showed they were far better than a No. 10 seed, upsetting the Warriors 58-54 on Saturday at Buffalo State College.
Since the postseason began, Salamanca coach Adam Bennett described his team’s motivation as simply wanting to get as many games with its two seniors — Andy Herrick and Zaron Tucker — as it could. Herrick, in particular, will leave some big shoes for the next class of Warriors to try to fill.
Herrick became the first Salamanca boys basketball player to have his number retired before his final home regular season game. As instrumental as he was on the court — second on the team in scoring this year at 17.5 points per game — he was an inspirational figure off of it as a cystic fibrosis patient motivated to defy the odds of his condition.
Fittingly, Herrick received his team’s “character athlete of the game” award alongside Fredonia’s Jay Hawk. He did virtually everything he could to extend his high school hoops career, scoring 23 points including 11 in the fourth quarter, his third straight 20-point playoff game after scoring 25 against Southwestern in the quarterfinals and 21 against Bennett in the semifinals.
While his coach fought back tears at the end of the game, Herrick took the loss with perspective.
“When he got the character athlete award,” Bennett said, “he walked back and I’m trying my hardest not to break down and Andy looks at me and smiles and says, ‘Coach, we don’t have any regrets … we worked as hard as we could.’
“If that’s not emblematic of who he is as a person, I don’t know what is. The kid’s been dealt every bad card that you can be dealt in life and he’s handled it with such grace and maturity. That’s about the 10,000th lesson that he’s taught me in the time that I’ve been honored to coach him. So I’m not surprised that he led the comeback. It’s just who he is.”
As Herrick prepares for the next phase in his basketball career, planning to play in college next winter, the Warriors will try to get back to Buffalo State without one of its leaders.
Ending the year at 20-3, Salamanca is set to return five of the six players in its main rotation, starting with Lucus Brown, the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer who posted 20.5 points per game as a junior. Also set to return are starting guards Maddox Isaac and Jaxson Ross. Ross was third on the team in scoring and made four 3-pointers in the B2 final; Isaac was the steady point guard who showed his toughness Saturday playing through an apparent injury.
Returning forwards Tayoni Galante and Avery Brown both saw action in the starting lineup at times and Carmine Hoag was consistently one of the first players off the bench.
“They’ve got to use it to fuel them,” Bennett said of his returning core. “We saw some great things. I’m so proud of Jaxson Ross. He hit some huge shots for us. And he has worked his tail off all year long. He hasn’t always gotten the credit but he has put in so much work and he’s been sick and congested and he just played with such heart. He’s a Warrior. Obviously we know what Lucus brings to the table. We’ve had great performances from Tay and Avery and Carmine and our bench this year.
“It hurts. Right now it’s hard to think about but you just have to stay hungry and stick with the process of what we know can get us opportunities and results like this and these guys have been through it so hopefully we continue to do that.”