BRADFORD, Pa. — When Pennsylvania takes the field ahead of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic, No. 4 in red will sport a familiar name on the back of his jersey.
Otto-Eldred’s Jake Merry will play in tonight’s contest 29 years after his father, Brian, took part in the NY-PA showdown.
The elder Merry vividly remembers the year he represented Otto-Eldred, as does his father, Tom, who joined the Big 30 committee as a result.
“When Brian was in it, I thought, they really treat these kids special,” Tom said. “How nice it is and how they made these kids feel like they’re special. And they are special. That’s what got me really interested in it.”
Tom would join the Big 30 committee in 1994, two years after Brian played. A love for high school football and the Big 30’s community impact, he said, made it a pleasure to serve as a committee member.
“They’re not playing for money or prestige or anything,” he noted. “They’re just playing because they like the game. It’s really a hell of an organization. They do a pile of work.”
Brian’s Pennsy squad, coached by Eisenhower’s Conrad Danielson, was edged by New York in the ‘92 contest, 36-33.
He remembers taking orders from Danielson fondly. He also readily recalls practices, his teammates and the surprising camaraderie that blossomed between teammates who had previously been foes.
“I can picture (Bradford’s) Donnie Hayden running down the field for a special teams drill and thinking to myself, there’s no way I’m getting in front of this guy,” Brian said. “It just replays in your head.”
Brian hopes that Jake takes away some of those same memories.
“They were telling these kids (at media day) that they’re going to have memories of this game forever,” he said. “As an 18-year-old kid, you’re like, ‘whatever.’ But I’m 47 now, and I remember stuff like it was yesterday.”
The connections between the Big 30 and Merry family don’t end there.
John Hepfer, Jake’s maternal grandfather, played in the first Big 30 game in 1974. Brian’s sister, Emily, was honored as part of the festivities her senior year, when she was O-E’s homecoming queen.
“Football has always been in our family,” Brian said. “And it’s a complete honor to play in this game.”
Tom played college football at Morehead State in Kentucky, where he served as the team’s kicker. Jake, who will play cornerback, will also handle PA’s kicking duties tonight.
“It’s a fun experience and I like the coaches and players,” Jake said. “I’m looking forward to the parade, and I like the competitiveness of the game despite it being just an all-star game.”
Jake will be accompanied by over three dozen of the area’s best football players as they aim to defend home field at Bradford High’s Parkway Field.
Not much about the game has changed between generations.
Upon meeting Jake’s teammates, however, Brian found one difference from when he donned the PA uniform.
“The size of the players,” he said. “When we went to media day this year, I couldn’t get over the size of these kids compared to when I played. They’re big kids.”
While the players at media day looked different, many familiar faces populated the group of committee members.
“Some of those faces were there when I played in ‘92,” Brian said. “I think that speaks a lot about their commitment.”
Tom knows firsthand the time and effort that it takes to put on the game each year. The conoronavirus pandemic complicated that even further this year, as the committee was tasked with safely holding the game after being forced to cancel in 2020.
“Those guys put in a lot of hours,” Tom said. “Right after the game, they’ll get together and critique it. What did we screw up on? Where did we make a mistake? We write everything down, and then at the next meeting, we start at the top of the list and work through it.”
Tom served on the committee board from ‘94-2009, when he became its president for two years. He remained involved for a few years afterward, as well, before stepping away.
“I was getting too old,” he said. “They need younger blood than me. That’s why I decided to get out.”
As Tom pointed out, serving the committee is a year-round job. Monthly meetings turn to semi-weekly meetings ahead of the game, and then to weekly gatherings as it approaches.
“They’re raising money and the kids have a good time,” Tom said. “And we don’t put the money all to one cause, we give some here and some there. We spread the money out so that everyone gets a chance to benefit from it.”
Tom enjoys the game itself, and still attends despite being no longer involved with the committee. With his grandson suiting up, however, this year will be different.
Jake’s Pennsy squad will kick off against NY at 7 p.m. from Parkway Field. If the coin toss results in PA’s kicking team coming out, he’ll start the game off himself.
“It probably won’t be five years or even 10 years,” Brian said. “But when you get 20 years down the road, you think back to all the people you’ve met. It was a great time.”
Now that it’s Jake’s turn, he’s approaching Saturday with a simple mindset.
“I’m just looking to have fun and cherish the memories,” he said.