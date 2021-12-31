My first interaction with Ron Kloss was in May of 1970.
He was the new sports editor for the Bradford Era and I had just been hired by WESB to do football and basketball play-by-play and the myriad chores of a small-market radio station: afternoon DJ, news, weather and, of course, sports.
The Era and WESB were owned by the same people, so it wasn’t as if we were in competition. I was broadcasting events live, Ron was writing about them for the next day.
But I vividly remember a time when our positions came into conflict.
IN THE FALL of 1971, Bradford High’s football team went 10-0 and finished No. 4 in the Pennsylvania state rankings, an accomplishment made all the more impressive as Parkway Field was being resurfaced and every single win came on the road.
Midway through the season, Ron published a letter from John Rimer, a Bradford firefighter, whose son was a quarterback on the team. His complaint was that coach John Durham, a notorious proponent of the power-running game, wasn’t throwing the ball enough.
The day the letter hit print, I called out Rimer in that night’s sportscast, wondering, “How can anybody criticize a team that’s undefeated?”
In a subsequent conversation, Ron reminded me that John was entitled to his opinion and that the newspaper belonged to the readers.
He was right, of course.
Not long after, Rimer and I became friends and it occurred to me that he was merely a proud dad whose son would eventually be playing the most important position on the football team, his charge being to hand the ball off to elite tailbacks who had become household names.
MY JOB at the Times Herald began in January of 1973 and I soon came to realize we weren’t competing against papers of similar size.
Ron’s mentor was a cigar-chomping, old-time newspaperman named Fred Sica, who supplemented his income by doing tax returns … including mine. At the OTH there was Mike Abdo and, in Jamestown, that role belonged to Frank Hyde.
Many viewed them as a trio or curmudgeons, but they weren’t, at least to those of us who worked for them. Instead they were workaholics whose day didn’t end until all the information was gathered and they dutifully passed that mindset on to us.
All three talked nightly, exchanging scores, spellings and “scoops.”
When Fred retired and Ron took over the sports department, we had less contact.
The Era was a morning paper, so he worked at night, and with the TH being an afternoon publication, my hours were early-morning.
Then, too, our roles were different as I was writing about the Bills and St. Bonaventure basketball with my scholastic submissions mostly limited to Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties. Ron was totally focused on the Pennsylvania high schools in his paper’s coverage area, particularly McKean County and especially Bradford High and Central Christian.
RON PASSED away, unexpectedly, at age 73, on Christmas Day at Olean General.
It got me thinking about the man I’d known for over a half century.
The first thing that caught my attention, over 50 years ago, was Ron’s decidedly-affected gait, for which he used a quad-cane. He explained to me that, at age 16, while using a pair of tree-climbing spikes, he fell from a substantial height, landed on his tailbone and severely damaged his spine.
The mishap changed his life, though Ron maintained his blessing was that it didn’t prevent him from pursuing his career. He never seemed bitter, but rather merely inconvenienced.
Ron wasn’t a sports writer in a traditional sense, rarely writing columns or resorting to witty prose. Instead, he saw himself as a conduit from scholastic athletes to the Era‘s readers. He did it through features and game stories.
His goal was to include as many names as possible in a scholastic piece.
Ron once told me, “It’s all about the kids. When players and their families see that name in print, it’s special to all of them and I’m happy to make them feel that way.”
When I think of him, my mental picture is of a genuinely good and likable person who took his profession as a responsibility. If he had an ego, it never showed.
But he left a legacy … that those of us in the media aren’t all consumed by negativity, that some can be soft-hearted, sensitive and shine a positive light on everyday people.
And, for his whole career, Ron did that very well.
