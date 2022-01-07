For a franchise that recently went 17 seasons without a playoff berth, Sean McDermott has managed to spoil Bills fans over the past five years.
Starting with the miracle 49-yard, fourth-down touchdown connection between Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton and receiver Tyler Boyd in the final seconds of the season finale at Baltimore that knocked the Ravens from the playoffs and propelled Buffalo in, the Bills’ run commenced in 2017.
After a 6-10 stumble the next season, Buffalo has strung 10-6, 13-3 and 10-6 campaigns with one game to play on Sunday. Those three double-digit victory campaigns are the most for the Bills since Marv Levy’s teams did it during the Super Bowl years (1990-93).
But, in the law of unintended consequences, Buffalo’s current roster knows pretty much nothing but success compared to the dismal streak from 2000-16.
Only seven players have been on the roster since McDermott arrived five years ago: safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, defensive end Jerry Hughes, linebacker Matt Milano, long snapper Reid Ferguson and now-injured cornerback Tre’Davious White.
But there’s also an opposite view. There are 39 players on the roster who have known nothing but playoff seasons with Buffalo, 22 of them which have not played with any teams but the Bills over the last one to three seasons.
AND DURING his Wednesday Zoom call, McDermott talked about the changed view on teams which get used to winning.
“As you get further and further out from 2017 and that transition (from 2016) not a lot of those players are here with us now, especially these younger players (of the past three years),” he said. “They think it’s the same every year, and this just happens, so a critical piece of that going forward is to make sure those guys don’t take it for granted and know, because they’ll eventually become the leaders, they will have to educate and influence the younger guys that come in.
“I coached with an older coach in Philadelphia when I was younger on the staff (Terry Brasher) and he had never made the playoffs in his (first 17) years in the NFL. It’s not like this everywhere and we’re extremely blessed.”
McDermott admitted he still has to address possible complacency on his team.
“I’m going to circle up with some of these young players (this week),” he said. “I’ve learned over the years, you don’t assume that they know how hard it is to make the playoffs. There are a lot of players who go their whole career and never make (it).
“(It’s like) raising children … you try and tell them and they shake their head ‘Yes, I’ve got you,’ but they’re really going, ‘Ahhh, I’ll be different.’ I was different when I heard that years ago too, ‘Naa, I’ll break the norm … I’ll be the outlier.’ But the truth is, it’s really hard to do and sometimes you only learn when you go through it.”
McDermott added, “I remember being with Takeo Spikes in Philadelphia (the last season of his 15-year career), he was a long-time Bill, and (he never) made it. Talk about a guy who did things every day a certain way and what a resilient person he was.”
OF COURSE, this hasn’t been quite the same season as 2020’s record-setter.
“You learn a lot going through seasons like this,” he said of Buffalo’s current uneven campaign when, at one point, it was 7-6.
“Every season’s hard … that’s life in the NFL and some (years) are harder than others. That’s what makes it more enjoyable on the other end is when you can work your way through it and have a successful season like we’ve been able to do.”
But he admitted 2020’s 13-3 effort wasn’t stress free.
“When time moves on you forget all the little things, all the challenges that you did have in a year like last season,” McDermott said. “That’s the funny nature of seasons and the journey, the further away from (those) moments you get … sometimes you forget you did have some of those challenges.”
He added, “There’s a lot of hard work that has gone into (the current success) … not just this season but the five years that we’ve been here. It’s been a real team effort and we have an opportunity this weekend to take another step as an organization and that’s where our focus needs to be this week.”
