ST. BONAVENTURE — So how do we assess this edition of the St. Bonaventure basketball team?
Coach Mark Schmidt’s Bonnies celebrated Homecoming Weekend with a somewhat underwhelming 80-69 Atlantic 10 victory over Saint Joseph’s Saturday afternoon at the Reilly Center.
The win improved Bona to 12-5, 4-2 in the A-10, good for sixth place. But since there are no unbeatens in the conference, SBU is only a game back in the loss column with a dozen to play.
Still, it wasn’t what you’d call a festive mood at the RC.
Oh, the crowd was listed at 4,860, the sellout that would be expected of an alumni event, and the student section was out in full-throated force.
Afterward, Schmidt admitted, “(We) always want to play at home in front of our crowd and our students … I thought they were terrific today.”
But that reference was specifically to the undergrads.
There were hundreds of open seats in the reds and blues, tickets that had been purchased but not used.
Yeah, the game was nationally televised, temperatures fluctuated on either side of zero and fans who couldn’t show proof of vaccination weren’t admitted, but …
IN FAIRNESS, it wasn’t much of a game.
Bona led by 10 with just over five minutes left in the first half, but seconds before intermission the margin had shrunk to two.
The Bonnies then stretched their lead to 16 with three minutes left to play, but 80 seconds later it was seven. You never got the idea they were going to lose, but there sure wasn’t much juice to the victory.
Even the postgame press conference was decidedly understated.
Oh, Jaren Holmes was his usual loquacious self, but the normally insightful Jalen Adaway was subdued even though, during the game, he surpassed 1,000 career points in his combined two seasons each at Miami (Ohio) and Bona.
And Schmidt, normally effusive and enthusiastic after a win, seemed distracted … almost scripted.
He did allow, “Our effort was consistent throughout the game, so we took a step in the right direction.”
His reference was to Wednesday’s 75-66 loss at George Mason, a game which the Bonnies trailed by 18 early in the second half.
THAT DEFEAT brought out the worst in social media trolls among St. Bonaventure fans.
I’m not on Twitter or Facebook or any similar sites, but I have a lot of friends who are and they alert me to some of the mean-spirited posts.
Many are angry that the Bonnies, in their view, have underperformed, even threatening to cancel their tickets.
This team that was ranked No. 16 in the preseason polls, thanks to five returning senior starters from an NCAA team, hasn’t sniffed a national ranking since a 5-0 start that included three impressive wins at the Charleston Classic. That was totally undermined when Northern Iowa dropped 15 treys on SBU in a 90-80 victory at the RC in late November.
After improving to 8-1, Bona lost by 10 to Connecticut at Newark, then came the killer, an embarrassing 37-point defeat by Virginia Tech in Charlotte. That setback was quickly compounded by one cancellation and four postponements which left the Bonnies 25 days between games.
A 4-2 performance since, and the reality of SBU’s schizophrenic season, has led the team’s internet critics to all manner of theories.
The Bonnies weren’t as good as touted and compounded it by becoming complacent amidst projections of an A-10 title and a berth in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.
Schmidt’s reliance on his starting five to the exclusion of the rest of his supposedly talented bench – with the exception of transfers Quadry Adams and Abdoul Karim Coulibaly – was an easy target for social media trolls.
So was their observation that three starters – guards Kyle Lofton and Dominick Welch and center Osun Osunniyi – haven’t decidedly improved, statistically, from earlier in their careers.
And Schmidt hasn’t escaped internet criticism as, when he has cited games where the Bonnies lacked “energy,” the social media psychologists maintain, “that’s on the coach.”
But here’s the reality.
These aren’t high school kids, they’re grown men who hope to be playing professionally as soon as next season. They are equally responsible for generating their own motivation.
In any case, 12 games remain in the A-10 season, starting tomorrow night with conference leader Davidson (17-3, 7-1) at the RC. It’s an opportunity for Bona to reestablish its credentials.
And, as we know, for fans on social media, all it takes is one good win to turn critics back into complimenters.
