ST. BONAVENTURE — With an entirely new team, there are any number of takes that one could make from the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s 71-58 triumph over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Monday night in the Reilly Center.
How about Bona appearing to have another instant-impact freshman from Putnam Science Academy? Barry Evans, whom the coaching staff had been high on all preseason, had a fine debut, totaling 12 points on 6-for-9 shooting, eight rebounds and four dunks, each of which got the crowd going, which was particularly important on this night, as Bona fans eagerly awaited their first tangible reasons to begin loving a new squad.
Evans played with an undeniable energy, hitting a couple of back cuts for dunks and crashing the offensive glass (5 offensive rebounds) while helping to ignite a Reilly Center audience that seemed to come in, at least those in the red seats, with a bit of a “wait-and-see” attitude.
In establishing himself as a player to watch this early, the 6-foot-8 forward followed in the footsteps of fellow Putnam alums Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi (in 2018) and even Justin Winston (in 2019). And much like with the former two especially, he’s already generating the feeling that there’s something special here, that the small glimpses of success today will lead, with more experience, to potential stardom tomorrow.
WHAT ABOUT the production Bona got from the ‘5’ spot? In the last two years, Osun Osunniyi gave the Bonnies averages of 11 points and 8.5 rebounds as essentially the only guy at that position, playing 30-35 minutes per night. And most of those points came on backside/putback dunks.
On Monday, Bona played three guys a combined 40 minutes at center, and that group gave it 15 points and seven boards, with freshman Anouar Mellouk and transfer Chad Venning teaming to go 7-of-10 from the field. Granted, that came against the lower-level Red Flash, and fails to account for the game-changing defensive presence Osunniyi provided, but it was enough to think that perhaps the Bonnies might get a little more out of dumping the ball into the post going forward.
That’s certainly the goal anyway.
“The 5-man is going to be by committee,” coach Mark Schmidt reiterated, “and the guy that’s playing better is going to play a little bit longer just like Chad did today. “But yeah, if we can get those numbers from our 5, then we’ll be okay. Rather than playing one guy 35 minutes and getting 12 and nine, we’ll play three guys and hopefully they can get the numbers that they got tonight.
“If they could, then we’ll be that much better.”
AND THEN there was an initial look at this team’s offensive identity. At first, it appeared as if maybe, just maybe, this could be a better shooting team than those of the last few years. After all, on the heels of some notoriously cold starts of late, these Bonnies were actually connecting early, opening 4-for-9 from deep, with Kyrell Luc and Daryl Banks III each knocking down a pair to stake Bona to a 27-15 lead.
The only issue is, they didn’t hit another one for the rest of the game, finishing 4-of-19 from deep. OK, so maybe the jury is still out on where this group will be from a shooting standpoint, but one has to think that Banks III will quickly bounce back from an opening-night 5-of-18 effort (he’s too good of a college player not to) and that Bona will get something from the second- and third levels from Moses Flowers, who connected on 44 treys on 36 percent shooting at Hartford last season.
And even if Bona isn’t a tremendous 3-point shooting team, it will be interesting to see if it can offset that with both the tallest and most athletic team of the Schmidt era — a group that can get out and run, penetrate the paint, finish backdoors and perhaps see a little more production from its 4s and 5s, Anquan Hill among them.
Which brings us to the biggest takeaway from Monday: Bona and its fans can feel plenty good about what they have in Luc.
OTHERS HAVE noted this, but the Bonnies’ new point guard brings to mind another former great at that position: Tim Winn. Of course, that begins with stature — Luc is listed at 5-foot-11, Winn at 5-10, and both have a granite-like exterior.
But the comparisons go beyond that. Luc is lightning-quick — with among the fastest first steps of any player under Schmidt, a great on-ball defender, pesky, someone who can pick up full court and play with that kind of energy for extended minutes. Like Winn, the Holy Cross native, who scored 23 points, one off his career high, in his Bona debut, may not be known for his outside shooting, but whatever he lacks there, he makes up for with his ability to beat guys off the bounce and create near the rim — for himself and others.
And that’s what Schmidt wants to see: a team that can own the paint.
In Luc, Bona appears to have a player who’s capable of continuing the program’s current run of great point play, which began in earnest with Jaylen Adams and continued with Lofton — though in a different style than either of the other two. And that would be a massive plus for a team in transition, especially in a Schmidt-led offense.
Of course, as with any reaction, it’s important to remember that it’s only been one game.
But it seems as though there was more good than bad to take from Monday night.