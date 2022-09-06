SPORTS-FBN-STEELERS-HARRIS-GET

Running back Franco Harris (32) of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs during a game in the 1984 NFL season.

 Rick Stewart/Getty Images/TNS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The “Immaculate Reception” will live on forever in Pittsburgh. Now too, will the number of the author of the most iconic play in NFL history.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will retire Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 on Christmas Eve, 50 years and one day after he plucked the ball out of the air and raced down the sideline to the end zone to pull out a stunning playoff victory over the Oakland Raiders.

