Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) scrambles out of the pocket under pressure from the Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) in the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

 Justin Berl/Getty Images/TNS

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Mike Tomlin wants to see what Kenny Pickett can do against better competition.

After an impressive NFL debut in Pittsburgh's preseason-opening win over Seattle last week that included throwing for the clinching touchdown in the final seconds, the rookie quarterback will see the field far earlier on Saturday when the Steelers visit Jacksonville.

