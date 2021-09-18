PORTVILLE — Every other Class D football program in New York state is looking up at Clymer/Sherman/Panama. Again.
A young, but up-and-coming Portville squad learned that the hard way on Friday night, succumbing 34-8 to the Wolfpack in a Section 6 showdown.
The Panthers had won 11 consecutive games. They had prevailed in 13 of 14 regular season contests dating back to 2018. They had even cracked the top 15 of the New York State Sports Writers Class D poll.
They’re just not in the same class as CSP yet. Save for one scoring drive, the Wolfpack defense ground the PCS offense to a halt. On the other side of the ball, CSP took advantage of an opportunistic passing game and a running attack that got stronger in the second half.
“We weren’t sure what the outcome would be, but it’s apparent that they are a really, really good football team right now,” Portville coach Josh Brooks said of CSP. “We’re a good football team, and we’re going to strive to get to where they are. Sometimes it’s good to learn from a loss. Unfortunately, it’s not fun.”
The two-time defending state champions in 2018 and 2019 and the current No. 1 ranked D team in the state, CSP (3-0) got three touchdown passes from Kurtis Olson (8-16, 107 yards) and a pair of rushing scores from Trent Burchanowski (19 carries, 93 yards).
Each of Olson’s TD throws came in the first half to stake the Wolfpack to a 21-0 lead. The senior found Micah Willink on passes of 12 and 15 yards and connected on a 41-yard deep ball to Sam Ziegler.
The CSP defense was even better. That unit forced five turnovers (4 interceptions) and held Portville (2-1) to 116 yards.
“The defense played super inspired,” CSP coach Ty Harper said. “Really, it’s 11 guys flying to the ball all the time. They make my job a lot easier as a play caller. They put us in good positions to be successful.”
The Panthers’ touchdown came on a 57-yard run by quarterback Luke Petryszak on the first drive after halftime.
“I was super excited and proud of our kids coming out in the second half to go pound one in and get the 2-point conversion and get some momentum back,” Brooks said.
Portville got the ball back halfway through the third quarter with a chance to cut further into the lead, but that drive ended with a tipped-pass interception. CSP responded by marching for another score and a 27-8 lead.
Although the Wolfpack had its own troubles with miscues (2 interceptions and 1 fumble), they turned four of Portville’s turnovers into touchdowns.
Despite the lopsided score, Brooks was pleased with how the Panthers played against the CSP juggernaut.
“I don’t care what their enrollment is. They are three schools, and they’re getting the best athletes from three schools,” Brooks said. “They have a great coaching staff. Ty Harper is a great guy, great coach. They have done a nice job over there. They have three programs. That’s a benefit of having three schools. We’re proud to be just Portville. We’re going to continue that for as long as we possibly can and just keep taking pride in our town.”
In assessing Portville, Harper said: “The hype for them is well deserved. They’re a good football team. I don’t think the score tonight is indicative of the football game. That was close for four quarters. They never stopped playing hard. It was a game into the fourth quarter. That’s what we expected. They’re ranked 14th in the state for a reason.”
The youthful PCS offense didn’t pick up a first down until five minutes remained in the first half. Two plays later, the Panthers were intercepted. Take away the long touchdown run, and Portville gained only 59 yards on 37 plays.
“They gave us the alignment we thought we would get against them,” Brooks said. “When we spread it out, they gave us a six-man box. That’s a good number to run against. Their front six were very strong. We had the numbers advantage in the box. When you can’t run it with a numbers advantage, that’s a recipe for trouble.”
Brooks is proud of the program that is being built at Portville, and stressed that Friday’s loss was “just one game.”
“We’ve talked about it all year. We are inexperienced and young,” he added. “Our seniors, they didn’t get to play a whole lot as juniors; mostly just special teams. They don’t have a lot of game reps, and we start five sophomores on offense and a few on defense. Getting better comes with experience. And sometimes experience comes with losing. They (CSP) were bigger, faster and stronger. They had some grown men out there. We’re just not there yet.”