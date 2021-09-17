LAKEWOOD — The Olean High football team knew what it was up against in facing a talented Southwestern offense led by quarterback Aidan Kennedy and running back Jameson Walsh.
This was also a Trojans group that almost assuredly came in with a chip on its shoulder after falling to Salamanca, 14-13, in the final seconds one week earlier.
There just wasn’t much they could do to stop it.
Kennedy, one of the top signal-callers in the area, completed 10-of-16 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown and added 103 rushing yards and another three scores on 10 carries to power Southwestern to a convincing 48-14 triumph over the Huskies in a non-league contest Friday night.
Walsh ran 16 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns of his own as the Trojans ran wild in improving to 2-1.
After falling behind 13-0 midway through the second quarter, Olean, in search of its first win of the year, climbed right back into it when Railey Silvis plunged in from a yard out to make it 13-7. But the Trojans just kept coming.
Kennedy had a 15-yard TD run to make it 20-7 at the break and then accounted for two more touchdowns in the third quarter as Southwestern took a commanding 34-7 lead. Overall, the Trojans outgained the Huskies a numbing 498-149, including a 285-38 edge on the ground, totaled 23 first downs to Olean’s 10 and won the turnover battle 2-0 (both in interceptions).
Silvis completed 7-of-12 passes for 111 yards, including a 22-yard TD toss to Jamison Pittman, which made it 34-14 in the third before Southwestern tacked on two more scores in the fourth. He added 31 yards on the ground while Cade Anastasia caught four passes for 74 yards. Chris Bargy and Memphis App led the Olean defense with five tackles.
NON-LEAGUE
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 40, Cardinal O’Hara 12
CATTARAUGUS — Gage Furl carried 13 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns as Cattaraugus-Little Valley pulled away for its first win of the year.
Clayton Frentz had the first score on a 13-yard run and finished with 42 yards on eight carries for the Timberwolves while Dakota Allen (5 yards) and Paul Tackentien (69 yards) both scored on their lone carry of the game.
Christian Hines added 72 rushing yards for C-LV, which trailed 12-6 and was tied at halftime (12-12) before outscoring O’Hara 28-0 over the final two quarters to pull away. Tackentien, Furl and Donnie Seamon all had five tackles for the Timberwolves (1-2), whose second-half run began with a safety late in the third quarter.
Simarrion Threet had 12 carries for 100 yards and a TD for the Hawks.
SECTION 6 CLASS B SOUTH
West Seneca East 19, Pioneer 0
YORKSHIRE — Charlie Rosado had two short rushing TDs in the second and third quarters as West Seneca East (3-0) grounded out a win in a pivotal league matchup.
Pioneer surrendered a touchdown in each of the first three frames and never quite had an answer as the Panthers’ regular-season win streak was halted at seven games. Jayden Okhamvilsaysack had 12 carries for a team-best 79 yards while Jack Buncy totaled 58 yards on 17 totes for Pioneer (2-1). Logan Ellis racked up 10 tackles, including two for loss, and a fumble recovery while Scott Davis had eight stops for the Panthers.
In the end, West Seneca East largely won by beating Pioneer at its own game, rushing for 272 yards on 43 carries while attempting just one pass.
“They controlled us with long drives,” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey noted. “We had a lot of scoring opportunities, we just couldn’t come up with the big play when we needed to. We had a lot of drives in their territory that came up empty. We just couldn’t stop them enough … we couldn’t get them off the damn field.
“Our kids played gritty; it was an old-fashioned football game for sure. Our kids played their hearts out tonight, but they were the better football team and hopefully we see them at some point down the road.”
SECTION 6 CLASS D
Franklinville/Ellicottville 40, Silver Creek/Forestville 13
FRANKLINVILLE — Lucas Marsh completed 9-of-11 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns and scored on his only two carries, including an 87-yard jaunt in the third quarter, as F/E bounced back from a loss to Randolph with a blowout win.
Marsh accounted for five of the Titans’ six scores, the other coming on a Christian Swalcy interception return in the opening frame. Beau Bielecki (4 receptions, 63 yards) and Logan Grinols (4 catches, 61 yards) had touchdown receptions of 37 and 24 yards while Hunter Smith added a seven-yard TD on his only reception for F/E.
The Titans, who held a 357-231 edge in total yards, jumped out to a 27-0 first-quarter lead before cruising the rest of the way. Connor Terwilliger had a team-best 7 ½ tackles.
“It was a good night for us,” F/E coach Jason Marsh said. “We executed well offensively and we played well defensively.”
Of the step the Titans took while continuing to transition with a largely new-look lineup, he added, “we got to go out and really work on some of those things, try to polish up our execution. Those guys are still learning a lot and they had a good night tonight.”