YORKSHIRE — Trailing by a field goal after a back-and-forth first half, the Olean High football team answered Pioneer with a second-half shutout, rallying to earn the third playoff seed out of the Section 6 Class B South division.
Senior quarterback Railey Silvis’ third touchdown of the night, a 20-yard throw to Cade Anastasia, put the Huskies ahead for good with just over seven minutes to play Friday night in a 21-17 victory over Pioneer in the regular season finale for both squads.
“It was a great win for us,” Olean coach Phil Vecchio said. “Pioneer is a great team, Jim (Duprey) is a great coach, he's been doing it for a long time. I was just thrilled with our effort. We had guys out sick for most of the week, they just really gritted it out. Shutting them out in the second half, that was the key to the game. The defense stepped up and played great.”
Silvis went 7-for-10 passing for 164 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also led the Huskies in rushing with 13 carries for 67 yards.
“I thought we came out and played hard, my team did a good job of executing,” Silvis said. “We went into the second half a little shaky, we had to shut them out, 0 points in the second half. Every time we come out we just try to execute, we don't really try to do fancy stuff, it's just do your job.”
Both teams scored on their first two drives, starting with Olean. For the opening touchdown, Silvis found Damon Liguori, scrambling out of pressure until his classmate got open just in front of the goal line and fell in for the score.
Later, tied 7-7 in the second quarter, Codie Tidd made a catch in stride on fourth and long and raced 22 yards to the end zone.
Pioneer answered both first-half Olean scores with touchdown runs by Jack Buncy, the first a 4-yard run at the end of a grind-it-out 13-play drive, the second a 53-yard burst on fourth and one.
The Panthers appeared to take some momentum before half, getting their first stop on Olean’s only punt of the night and driving 67 yards before Olean stopped Dalton Giboo at the 3-yard line and forced a field goal attempt, which Jake Wiseman made from 22 yards out.
Both teams failed to score on their opening drives of the second half, including an Olean drive that stalled on fourth and long after moving 76 yards from their own 5 to the Pioneer 19.
But Olean produced the game’s lone turnover early in the fourth quarter as Anastasia intercepted Pioneer’s Brody Hopkins near midfield. The Huskies drove 56 yards on five plays to take the lead on Silvis’ hurl to Anastasia.
Silvis trusted his big target, Anastasia, to come down with the catch on a jump ball.
“Mostly just the size comparison, I looked over at the corner and Cade's about 6-3, 6-4, I just heaved it up there to him on the outside and he came down with it,” Silvis said.
Pioneer mostly slowed the Olean rushing attack, limiting Jamison Pittman to 51 yards on 18 carries. But Olean got bigger plays from its wide receivers: Tidd made three catches for 84 yards and Liguori had two catches for 48 yards.
Vecchio is a traditionally run-first coach, but believes in his senior quarterback to make plays through the air and the ground.
“I've been talking about him all year, he's been with us three years,” Vecchio said of Silvis. “He's a gamer. He's a great, great competitor out there. He wants to win and when you have a quarterback like that, guys rally around him and make plays for him and he extends plays. He's fantastic.”
Pittman made a team-high 6.5 tackles, including one for loss. Lucas Brushingham had 6.0 tackles, including one for loss and a sack.
Olean produced negative plays to get Pioneer’s rushing attack off schedule in the second half.
“The key any time you play a ground control team is you've got to get a negative play,” Vecchio said. “If you can get a negative play in a series, then that helps you out. Their quarterback can throw it a little bit, which makes them a little bit different, but our defense stepped up. We were able to gang-tackle, just we were able to get people to the ball because that Buncy's a nice little player. We were able to get more people to the ball and try to contain him, and we got that key turnover by Cade, it was a great play by him.”
Buncy led Pioneer with 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. His partner in Pioneer’s dynamic rushing duo, Jayden Okhamvilaysack, left with a lower body injury in the second half after six carries for 33 yards.
Logan Ellis made three tackles for loss and a sack.
Olean will play Albion, the second-place finisher from B North, on the road next weekend. The Huskies played Albion last spring and won 26-21 at Bradner Stadium.
“We played them last year and we've been battling since I've been doing it, so Albion is kind of appropriate that we're going up there,” Vecchio noted.
With its fourth-place finish, Pioneer heads to Buffalo’s Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion to play WNY Maritime, the top seed from B North.
Olean 7 7 0 7 — 21
Pioneer 0 17 0 0 — 17
First Quarter
Olean - Damon Liguori 29 pass from Railey Silvis (6 plays 58 yards); Alex Linderman kick, 7-0
Second Quarter
Pioneer - Jack Buncy 4 run (13 plays, 58 yards); Jake Wiseman kick, 7-7
Olean - Codie Tidd 22 pass from Silvis (9 plays, 59 yards); Linderman kick, 14-7
Pioneer - Buncy 53 run (4 plays, 62 yards); Wiseman kick, 14-14
Pioneer - Wiseman 22 kick, 14-17
Fourth Quarter
Olean - Cade Anastasia 20 pass from Silvis (5 plays, 56 yards after Anastasia interception); Linderman kick, 21-17
Team Statistics
Olean Pioneer
First Downs 14 13
Rushes-Yards 35-124 36-218
Passing Yards 164 26
Comp-Att.-Int. 7-10-0 1-7-1
Total Offense 288 244
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 1-5 1-5
Punts-Avg. 1-22.0 1-40.0
Total Plays 45 43