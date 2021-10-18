WESTFIELD — A rain-soaked muddy field played right into the strengths of the Salamanca football team:
A big offensive line and a bruising running back.
Junior tailback Jesse Stahlman continued his streak of 100-yard efforts, notching one in all seven games this year, tallying 121 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 32-0 Class C South victory over Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton on Saturday.
“The game kind of slowed down a little bit but we were able to control the line of scrimmage and do some really good things on both sides of the ball,” Salamanca coach Chad Bartoszek said of the wet conditions. “Our defense played really well, only giving up one long run.”
Bartoszek said after a Tuesday win at Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove his team’s offense needed to “evolve” a bit to combat opponents loading up to stop the run. But the Warriors didn’t need to pass much on Saturday.
“We're built for that weather,” Bartoszek said. “The size of our team is beneficial when we've got to get through some things like that.
“But just going back to ... the last game, we do need to evolve a little bit, we do need to work on some different facets, but today just wasn't that day, so we kept things kind of on the ground. We were able to throw a little bit, but it got real windy.”
Starting senior quarterback Hayden Hoag sustained an ankle injury on the game’s first drive, pushing freshman Maddox Isaac into play for most of the afternoon. Isaac went 5-of-11 passing for 93 yards and also had a touchdown run. Harley Hoag made two catches for 49 yards.
“(Maddox) stepped in and did well for us,” Bartoszek said. “We were able to throw it a little bit, but the wind picked up here and there and it got a little sloppy.”
Shawn Pierce grabbed an interception to set up a Salamanca touchdown before halftime, returning the pick 14 yards to the CL/W/B 13-yard-line. Stahlman punched in the run for a three-score lead, 24-0, at halftime.
Grant Gustafson led CL/W/B with 45 rushing yards on eight carries.
Salamanca completed a stretch of three games in eight days, due to a rescheduled game on Tuesday in Falconer, at 3-0. The Warriors found the energy to finish another win on short rest.
“It was tough. Even today, we had a whole bunch of energy early,” Bartoszek said. “The kids seemed like they were all-in and you could just feel them towards the second half … they still looked a little fatigued. It's a tough turnaround. But having a change of weather actually sometimes kind of gets the kids excited, it's more fun to play in the mud and the rain. It is going to be something we look back on, three games in eight days that's quick, so we're already to the last game of the season, which is hard to believe.”
At 6-1 (4-1 league), the Warriors will look to seal a high playoff seed in a Week 8 trip to Gowanda/Pine Valley. The Section 6 Class C playoffs will draw eight teams from three divisions, with the division winners and runners-up guaranteed a spot, but only two of three third-place teams making the bracket using a seeding criteria based on league results.
“Gowanda's getting healthier and we need to finish off our season for us to make the playoffs and build that momentum into the playoffs,” Bartoszek said. “So it's going to be a big week.”
SECTION 6 CLASS D
Portville 50, Silver Creek/Forestville 0
PORTVILLE — Portville racked up six rushing touchdowns and was dominant defensively in cruising past Silver Creek.
Kaedon Holcomb 13 times for 63 yards, Luke Petryszak had 37 yards on 10 carries and each ran for a pair of touchdowns to key the Panthers. Petryszak also completed all three of his passes for 52 yards and another score.
Zander Keim also accounted for two TDs, catching the 18-yard score from Petryszak (and finishing with two receptions for 45 yards) and running seven times for 43 yards and another TD.
Aiden DeFazio a late 1-yard TD run for Portville, which jumped out to a 24-0 first-quarter lead and had a 42-0 advantage at halftime before tacking on DeFazio’s score in the fourth.
Portville totaled 224 rushing yards on 50 carries while limiting the Knights to 14 rushing yards on 19 carries. It limited SC/Forestville to just 27 yards for the game (while totaling 276) and won the turnover battle, 4-0.
Caiden Zollinger had a team-best nine tackles (4 solo) while Keim collected 1 ½ sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception for the Panthers.
Portville has now won two in a row, both in convincing fashion, to jump back above .500 at 4-3 and distance itself from a three-game slide at midseason. The Panthers will take on Franklinville/Ellicottville with the No. 3 playoff seed on the line next weekend.