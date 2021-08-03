OLEAN — The 1981 Olean High championship football team that went 10-0, won the Section 6 Class B title and was ranked No. 1 in New York State in that class, will be honored on Friday, Sept. 10 when OHS hosts West Seneca East.
That team’s coach, Mike Taylor, has organized two events, preceding the game, which are open to players, managers and cheerleaders from his tenure (1979-89).
A meet-and-greet will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Stavish’s Parkwood Tavern (659 E. State St.) and be followed by a gathering at War Vets Park catered by Angee’s.
Finally, the group will cross the street and attend the 7 o’clock game at Bradner Stadium where, at halftime, the ‘81 team will be honored.
Taylor (716-485-6088; miketaylor59@gmail.com) has further information.