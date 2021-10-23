RANDOLPH — Xander Hind finished the year much as he began it, and much as he continued it almost every game in between:
With a tremendous performance out of the backfield.
Hind ran seven times for 154 yards — a head-turning 22 yards per carry — and three touchdowns and behind both him and Luke Pagett, the Randolph football team put an exclamation point on an unbeaten regular season with a 59-0 victory over Cattaraugus-Little Valley in a Section 6 Class D finale Friday night.
In concluding the year 8-0, the Cardinals didn’t attempt a single pass. They didn’t have to.
Pagett racked up 133 yards on just four carries (good for an average of 33 yards) and two touchdowns while Christian Burch ran six times for 80 yards and a score and Maverick Adams chipped in 28 yards and a late TD on two totes. Randolph racked up 474 yards, all the ground, while outgaining the Timberwolves 474-155. It jumped out to a 24-0 first-quarter lead and had a 46-0 advantage at the break before cruising over the final two quarters.
Gage Furl had 17 carries for 36 yards while Dakota Allen caught three passes for 66 yards for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-7).
The Cardinals, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class D, had since sewn up the No. 1 seed in the Section 6 postseason. Randolph beat four of its seven on-field opponents by at least 33 points during the year.
THURSDAY
SECTION 6 CLASS C SOUTH
Allegany-Limestone 26, Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton 0
ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone quarterback Gabe Ramadhan threw three touchdown passes to lead the Gators (4-4, 2-4) to a win in their regular season finale.
A-L held a 6-0 halftime lead but pulled away with two touchdowns in the third quarter and another in the fourth.
Ramadhan threw for 114 yards and 9-of-15 passing and added 33 rushing yards. Andrew Giardini made four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown and Jake Herbert had four catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
Kevin Edwards-Hardy led the Gator rushing attack with 17 carries for 92 yards while Matt Giardini had a touchdown rush and forced a fumble on defense.
Ahren Faller made a team-high 9.5 tackles, including three for loss and a sack. Nate Harrington had five tackles (three for loss) and a sack. Damon Crowley made 4.5 tackles (one for loss) and recovered a fumble.