YORKSHIRE — The Pioneer football team rolled to its second straight victory, powered by running back Jayden Okhamvilaysack, who took five carries for 105 yards and three touchdowns Friday night.
The Panthers (5-2) jumped on Lake Shore with a 29-0 first quarter and led 40-0 at halftime en route to a 54-6 victory in Section 6 Class B South play.
“We had a lighting delay,” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said. “We got up early on them, the kids did a nice job of maintaining composure during the long delay. Once we got back out there the kids did a great job.”
Jack Buncy added to the rushing attack with seven carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Logan Ellis made a team-high seven tackles for a defense that forced seven turnovers.
Jasiah Jarocinski recorded two sacks and Dalton Giboo grabbed two interceptions.
SECTION 6 CLASS C SOUTH
Southwestern 36, Allegany-Limestone 12
JAMESTOWN — Allegany-Limestone fell to 3-4 with the loss and 1-4 in Class C South play.
Kevin Edwards-Hardy and Gabe Ramadhan scored rushing touchdowns for the Gators.
For the A-L defense, Andrew Giardini and Anthony DeCapua snagged interceptions.
The Trojans took a 17-0 lead into halftime.
Southwestern quarterback Aiden Kennedy marked four passing touchdowns (19-of-31, 269 yards) and one rushing touchdown (14 carries, 83 yards). Jameson Walsh marked 69 rushing yards on 11 attempts for the Trojans (4-3, 3-2).
NON-LEAGUE
Randolph 46, East Aurora/Holland 13
EAST AURORA — Randolph junior running back Xander Hind racked up three more touchdown runs and scored two special teams touchdowns — a kickoff return and punt return — to pace the undefeated Cardinals (7-0).
East Aurora/Holland scored the game’s first touchdown, a 75-yard run by quarterback Maxwell Frier in the first minute, and finished the night with a slight advantage in total yardage: 264-249.
Hind scored two touchdown runs in the first half and quarterback Carson Conley had another as Randolph took the lead for good, leading 22-7 before a late second quarter touchdown from Frier to William Mersmann cut the score to 22-13 at halftime.
Hind ran back the opening kick off the second half for 85 yards, scored his third rushing touchdown and ran a punt back for 70 yards, all in the third quarter, to put the game away. He finished with 19 carries for 142 yards. He continued his streak of 100-plus rushing yards in all six of the Cardinals’ contested games this season and now has 17 touchdowns.
Josh Bush had 45 rushing yards on two carries and Luke Pagett added six carries for 34 yards.
EA/Holland fell to 1-6. Frier had 70 passing yards and 85 rushing.
Gowanda/Pine Valley 48, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 32
CATTARAUGUS — Gowanda/Pine Valley took control in the first half, building a 32-0 lead early in the third quarter and held off a desperate second-half rally.
Gowanda/PV quarterback Maddox Browning went 6-for-8 for 217 passing yards and four touchdowns and ran for 90 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Noah Voglti had three catches for 126 yards and Noah Geiger had three catches for 91 yards, both catching two touchdowns.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley quarterback Josh Halterman completed 9-of-22 passes for 176 yards, throwing for three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Gage Furl was the T-Wolves’ leading rusher and receiver, with 14 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown and catching two passes, both touchdowns, for 71 yards. Clayton Frentz made two catches for 54 yards.
Thomas Bonin led the T-Wolves with five tackles (one for loss), while Hines, Furl and Paul Tackentien had four tackles each.