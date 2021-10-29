Coming off its “most complete game of the year,” according to coach Phil Vecchio, the Olean High football team enters the postseason a winner in four of its last five contests.
The Huskies will try to keep it going against a team they defeated last spring now in a Section 6 Class B quarterfinal. The third seed out of the south division, Olean visits Albion, the No. 2 seed from B North, tonight.
The Huskies beat Pioneer 21-17 in the regular season finale as quarterback Railey Silvis threw three touchdown passes to clinch the No. 3 spot.
“We played a very good football team, we were able to move the ball pretty well on offense for most of the game and after a first half in which we didn't really stop them, the second half we held them scoreless, which obviously was the difference in the game,” Vecchio said. “But I think we are playing a little bit better every week and hopefully we can continue doing that.”
Albion has become a familiar foe for Olean, with this being the fifth time in six years the two schools face off. A 26-21 Olean victory at Bradner Stadium in the spring 2021 season ended a four-game losing streak against Albion.
“We played them twice a couple years ago, once in the regular season, once in the playoffs,” Vecchio said. “I do like the idea that we are on a one-game win streak against them because we were 0-4 against them before that, so hopefully that's fresh in our mind.
“We did watch the film from last spring's game with the kids, we saw that we played pretty well for most of the game but they came back and it was a 26-21 game even though we were up 26-7 at halftime. So they're not going to quit and we know that they have talented players and that we're heading up there and it's going to be a long trip and we really need to play better than we did against Pioneer to win this playoff game.”
How can Olean improve on that victory over Pioneer? Continuing to take care of the ball and fundamental blocking and tackling, Vecchio said.
“One of the things that we've been pretty good at all year and even last week, the turnover battle was 1-0,” he said. “That turnover that we had in the second half turned into seven points that ended up being the difference in the game.
“We have to take care of the ball, we have to shut down their big players on offense, and we have to block and tackle and do all the little things that you need to do in order to win a football game.”
AFTER AN eight-game regular season, an increase from seven in recent years, Olean managed to get to the postseason with relatively good health.
“We're in pretty good shape and we have the usual bumps and bruises after a football season,” Vecchio said. “All of our key players have been able to stay healthy, (but) we haven't had Julius Childs, we actually haven't had two starting linebackers, but guys have filled in and that whole next man up mentality has been very good for us and they really filled in quite admirably for us.”
— After a Week 8 forfeit victory, Salamanca (7-1) returns to the field for a home Section 6 Class C quarterfinal. The Warriors, who finished second in the south division, play C Central runner-up Lackawanna (4-4) tonight at Veterans Memorial Park.
“(Hayden) rolled his ankle, so we're going to have someone new there; Maddox has stepped in and started the game before,” Salamanca coach Chad Bartoszek said. “So having the extra week is not only a great thing for a high school team to get out of rhythm, I don't love that … I would have rather had the game, but we're as prepared as we can be.
"We've had a couple extra days and jumped right into Lackawanna late last week and we were able to see their game against Springville. The kids are dialed in, now the coaching's done, we've got to make plays and execute and the weather's going to play a factor. We've got to hold onto the ball and limit our mistakes.”
With rain in the forecast, Salamanca may try to play to its strength of power running with Jesse Stahlman behind a big offensive line. But Bartoszek says Lackawanna has size up front as well and some dangerous skill players of their own.
“We've seen a ton of film on them, in person they're a big team, they have some good looking size so when we went and saw them at Springville, that stands out,” Bartoszek said. “They've got some big dudes out there and last week was a little sloppy on their field, but on turf, you're going to see some athletes and see some speed. So they were able to make some pretty significant plays against some good teams, they played Medina tough for a little bit and they're explosive.
“Even though the weather's going to be cold and wet, the turf is going to be there and the footing should be OK. So we're expecting some speed and we're going to have to fly to the ball to limit their big plays.”
In his third year at SHS, Bartoszek said the Warriors have “gotten pretty good at what we do over the last couple years,” but has pushed the team to evolve offensively as the postseason nears.
“We talked about evolving a little bit and just becoming a little bit more dimensional or just changing what we do operationally,” Bartoszek said. “It's going to be important tomorrow. Now most teams are going to have to adjust to the weather a little bit and it might limit the amount of flexibility you have in play calling. But for us, it's to do what we do and have done but also find that next level of playoff caliber and execution and mindset where we're doing things right and we're not turning the ball over and we're executing on both sides of the ball.
“I think we've established the ability to do most of the things we do pretty well but to compete in the Class C championship game, we've got to get better and we've got to evolve a little bit and execute at a higher level.”
— Bolivar-Richburg (5-3) earned a No. 4 seed out of eight qualifying teams in the Section 5 Class D playoffs. The Wolverines play host to No. 5 Caledonia Mumford/Byron-Bergen (3-4) tonight (7 p.m.) in Bolivar. B-R won a nailbiter over CM/BB in Week 6, 9-7, on the road this season.
— The four teams in the Section 6 Class D bracket have the weekend off before next week’s semifinals. In a scheduling change, the Friday, Nov. 5, game between No. 1 Randolph (8-0) and No. 4 Portville will be played at Salamanca’s turf Vets Park field.