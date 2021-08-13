OLEAN — Last spring, the Olean High football team rounded into strong form by the end of a shortened season.
That campaign started and ended with two games coach Phil Vecchio may prefer to forget: a 30-0 season-opening loss to sectional champion WNY Maritime and a 46-15 Section 6 Class B semifinal loss to Iroquois. But in between the Huskies strung together a four-game win streak, and Vecchio still wonders what his team could have done if not for an unfortunate injury to quarterback Railey Silvis.
“I was really happy with the spring season with all that stuff going on,” Vecchio said of that 4-2 campaign. “The Maritime game, I would like a little do-over on that game; having them first game out of the box was difficult, but we responded after that really well; we rattled off four in a row, we beat some good teams. Depew ended up the year at 4-1, we were their only loss.
“Then the Iroquois game, if Railey doesn’t get hurt (with a concussion), I think that’s a barnburner, that’s a 40-35 game. And that was a team that hadn’t given up a defensive touchdown all year long. I really liked where we ended up; we had some breakdowns in our pass defense for sure in that game, but I was pleased with the effort the guys gave, that’s for sure.”
SILVIS IS back as a third-year starter at quarterback and joined by a “good core” of returning starters, but filling in the gaps and depth around them could determine how far the Huskies go in the fall.
While there is still time for more players to come out for the first day of practice next Monday, Vecchio only has 18 players listed on his roster. That includes 15 returning letterwinners, among them five returning starter position players and their kicker.
“We do have a good core,” Vecchio said. “Railey is our quarterback, he made the Big 30 (all-star) team, Jamison Pittman really came on at the end of the year, Julius Childs is a good player for us, Chris Bargy has been starting two years for us on the offensive line, Lucas Brushingham started at center for us all year. So we do have a good core coming back, we just need a lot more supporting players because our numbers are low right now.”
Vecchio hopes to add to that roster by the start of practice.
“I have no idea. I’m a little discouraged with the turnout, especially in the upper level classes,” he said. “We have some real good numbers in the 7th, 8th (grade) modified level, but for whatever reason, I don’t know.
“We certainly need to make that number 26, 27. Especially (against) the Iroquois and Pioneers and West Seneca Easts of the world.”
DESPITE THE low numbers, the Huskies have had a much more “normal” offseason after the uncertainty of last fall, even getting strong turnout at workouts by the younger classes looking to play modified or JV football.
“We’ve had 22 to 25 kids coming in every day. Now, obviously I wish that was more, but the participation we’ve gotten from the younger guys is really great, which is going to help us in the long term,” Vecchio said. “But in the short term, guys that need to be here are not here, which frankly is pretty scary. They know how difficult it is to get through a varsity season ... I’ll just leave it at that.”
Of particular concern, Vecchio noted, is depth along the offensive line next to returning starters Bargy and Brushingham.
“We have two returning starters, which is good,” he said, “but it gets particularly scary after that because there’s a couple guys that I thought were going to play that I don’t think are going to play. We’re going to have to find some linemen. We need some big guys, there’s no doubt about it.”
Last year, Silvis had 570 passing yards and seven touchdowns with 276 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
“I’ve been around this football program basically since about 1983 and we’ve never — to the best of my memory — had a three-year starter at quarterback,” Vecchio said. “He’s one of the best quarterbacks we’ve ever had through here. He’s very accurate, he’s tough, runs the ball, he’s a great dual threat for us. He’s a really good player.”
Among other leaders on the team, Vecchio pointed out Childs and Bargy.
“(Childs) spends an awful lot of time studying film,” Vecchio said of the middle linebacker. “We jokingly called him ‘coach’ last year because he put in as much film time as the coaches did and he knows formations, he’s a really nice leader for us. Chris on our offensive line is a really good leader for us also.”
Les DeGolier (defensive coordinator/offensive line), Terry Burrows (JV coach/defensive backs/wide receivers), Kenny Wright (defensive line/running backs/JV) and modified coaches Gavin Kulp, Cole Anastasia and Nick Fratercangelo round out the coaching staff this year.
The Huskies will face Iroquois, Pioneer, West Seneca East, Dunkirk, Lake Shore and East Aurora in the Section 6 Class B South division.
“Iroquois is in our league this year. They took Maritime to double overtime in the sectional final,” Vecchio said. “We know Pioneer’s going to be outstanding as they always are. And West Seneca East is another new team in the league that’s a smashmouth type of football team that will give us a challenge. Dunkirk’s always tough. There’s no easy weeks in our league and our two non-league games are Fredonia and Southwestern, which are two powerful Cs. So we’ll be up against it every week.”
WITH NEW York adopting an eight-week regular season, it essentially eliminated the scrimmage week and instead led to an extra game for teams at the end of the second week of practice. Vecchio thinks the Huskies’ coaching staff will have a challenge getting his team ready for game action in that quick ramp up.
“I must be in the minority but I was always a fan of the scrimmage so you could get a better grasp of what you’re going to see,” he said. “But now we’re playing that second week, where the scrimmage would come. I know we did that in the spring and we weren’t very good Week 1; of course, we were playing an excellent team.
“It all comes down, I know it’s a cliche, but we have to block, we have to tackle, execute offensively, not make silly penalties on offense and defense and not turn the ball over. Every coach is looking for that. But we’ve been pretty good at taking care of the football for the most part; that’s always a key.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Railey Silvis, senior, 5-11, 155, quarterback/defensive back
Jamison Pittman, senior, 5-11, 170, running back/linebacker
Julius Childs, senior, 6-3, 185, tight end/linebacker
Chris Bargy, junior, 5-11, 200, guard/defensive tackle
Lucas Bushingham, junior, 6-2, 230, center/defensive end
Alex Linderman, sophomore, 5-11, 150, kicker
ALSO LETTERING were:
Danny Havers, sophomore, 5-10, 175, running back/linebacker
Damon Liguori, senior, 5-10, 155, wide receiver/defensive back
Ryan Isenberg, sophomore, 5-11, 155, running back/linebacker
Jadon Blazjewski, junior, 5-7, 230, line both ways
Maddox Windus, senior, 5-10, 140, wide receiver/defensive back
Devin Kayes, senior, 6-2, 235, line both ways
Ethan Kayes, senior, 5-10, 175, line both ways
Dwayne Motley, junior, 5-10, 150, wide receiver/defensive back
Codie Tidd, senior, 5-7, 155, running back/defensive back
Offense
Quarterbacks
: Silvis
Running Backs
: Pittman, Havers, Tidd, Isenberg
Ends/Receivers
: Childs, Cade Anastasia (jr., 6-3, 175), Liguori, Motley, Isenberg, Zach Byrne (sr., 5-11 155), Will Bergevin (sr., 5-7, 150)
Guards/Tackles
: Bargy, E. Kayes, D. Kayes, Blazjewski, Dobson
Centers
: Brushingham, Blazjewski
Defense
Ends
: Brushingham, E. Kayes, Dobson
Guards/Tackles
: Bargy, D. Kayes, Blazjewski
Linebackers
: Childs, Pittman, Havers, Isenberg, Tidd
Defensive Backs
: Silvis, Byrne, Liguori, Motley, Bergevin, Anastasia
Kickers
: Linderman
THE SCHEDULE:
September
4 — at Fredonia, 7 p.m. 10 — West Seneca East, 7 p.m. 17 — at Southwestern, 7 p.m. 24 — East Aurora, 7 p.m.
October
1 — Dunkirk, 7 p.m. 7 — at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m. 15 — Iroquois, 7 p.m. 22 — at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
NEXT: Bradford