OLEAN — It was one of those plays that can determine the direction of a season.
And on a foggy Friday night at Bradner Stadium, it worked against the Olean High football team.
Still smarting from a 46-15 Section 6 semifinal loss last spring, coach Phil Vecchio’s Huskies were determined to play that same Iroquois team tougher, even though the Chiefs came in with a 6-0 record and were ranked as the No. 1 Class B team in New York State.
And sure enough, late in the third period, there was Olean, trailing only 21-13, deep in Iroquois territory bidding to tie the game.
That’s when Huskies quarterback Railey Silvis made a bruising run for the goal line into a pack of Chiefs.
One official’s arms went up indicating touchdown, but another signaled touchback, meaning a fumble into the end zone had been recovered by Iroquois.
After a discussion among the officiating crew, it was decided the latter was the correct call.
The Chiefs took over at their own 20-yard line and two snaps later — a 60-yard run and a 20-yard touchdown pass — the Chiefs (7-0) were up 29-13 and en route to a 36-19 victory.
Olean, meanwhile, which played its final regular-season home game, fell to 3-4 and has some work to do to remain in the section’s top four and make the Class B playoffs.
AFTERWARD, Vecchio had to accept the officiating decision that produced a potential 16-point swing in barely a minute of playing time.
“From where we are on the sideline at field level, I couldn’t tell,” he said. “The referee told me the official closest to the play said the ball came out before Railey got to the goal line and I have to trust that.
“I know this, Railey is the toughest 155-pound kid I’ve ever come across.”
And while the statistics leaned heavily toward Iroquois — 462-230 total offensive yardage — Olean was only a touchdown behind with barely five minutes left in the third quarter.
“That’s a fine-tuned machine of an offense that Iroquois has and I’m 100 percent proud of our effort,” Vecchio said.
As usual, the Chiefs talented quarterback, Trey Kleitz, was a handful, going 15-of-22 through the air for 225 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. But, after intermission, it was sophomore running back Trevor Barry who did the damage. He rushed 28 times for 205 yards and a pair of TDs.
“I can’t believe he ran it that many times but he got in a groove and was so effective in the third and fourth quarters they stuck with him and threw less,” Vecchio said. “That was my only frustration, we just didn’t tackle well. There were too many high tackles ... we remind them all the time in practice … ‘What do they run with … their legs.’
“Still, we had our chances and didn’t capitalize. We got in the red zone four times and only scored once.”
However, Olean turned Iroquois over twice, interceptions by Cade Anastasia and Memphis App, and benefited from a poor punt snap that gave the Huskies a red-zone possession.
Anastasia and Codie Tidd had touchdown receptions from Silvis who finished 6-of-20 for 117yards through the air.
“I had no problem with their effort,” Vecchio said of his team. “Afterward there were tears, disappointment and spent guys. That’s all you can ask. What you don’t want is a bunch of guys whose attitude is, ‘We lost, so what.’”
AT OLEAN
Iroquois 7 14 8 7 — 36
Olean 7 6 0 6 — 19
First Quarter
Iroquois -- Trey Kleitz pass to Nate McGoldrick, Josiah Arcadipane kick, 7-0
Olean -- Railey Silvis pass pass to Cade Anastasia, Alex linderman kick, 7-7
Second Quarter
Iroquois -- Trevor Barry 12 run, Arcadipane kick, 14 7
Olean -- Silvis 38 pass to Codie Tidd, kick failed, 14-13
Iroquois -- Kleitz 59 pass to Andrew Trabucco, Arcadipane kick, 21-13
Third Quarter
Iroquois -- Kleitz 20 pass to Nate Blair, Barry run, 29-13
Fourth Quarter
Olean -- Jamison Pittman 1 run, pass failed, 29-19
Iroquois -- Barry 1 run, Arcadipane kick, 36-19
TEAM STATISTICS
Iro. OHS
First Dow 24 14
Rushes-Yards 33-225 31-113
Passing Yards 237 117
Comp-Att.-Int. 15-24-2 6-20-0
Total Offense 462 230
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-70 3-20
Punts-Avg. 2-15.5 2-40.5
Total Plays 57 51