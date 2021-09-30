A week after its first win, the Olean High football team suddenly has a chance to climb in the Section 6 Class B South standings.
If there was a silver lining to the Huskies’ 0-3 start, it could be that two of those losses were non-league games, the other a defeat to first-place B South power West Seneca East (4-0, 3-0). But last week, Olean got back in the win column with a 32-6 triumph over East Aurora/Holland.
Friday night at Bradner Stadium, Olean (1-3, 1-1) could make it two in a row and climb to 2-1 in league play.
“It was great to even the league record up (last week), the league is most important in order for playoffs (qualification),” Olean coach Phil Vecchio said. “We're looking forward to getting back out there on Friday and trying to get our league record to 2-1, go 1-0 for the week.”
Standing in the way is a Dunkirk team that’s played just two games so far this season (1-1) due to pauses related to COVID-19.
In the win over East Aurora/Holland, Olean found a balanced offense with both running back Jamison Pittman and quarterback Railey Silvis working through the ground and air.
“We were able to run the ball much better on Friday night as compared to the previous three games,” Vecchio said. “Our O-line, upon watching the film, we still made some fundamental mistakes as far as not blocking the correct guys, but Jamison (Pittman) was able to make up for some of those and when we did block things right he was able to break off some long runs for us. Railey (Silvis) was efficient enough passing and he had some drops. I think teams have to prepare for us, we're able to run the ball and we're able to throw the ball, especially after last week.
“We proved that when we do things correctly, we're able to do both.”
In Week 2, Dunkirk won at Lake Shore, 20-6, but it fell to Iroquois on the road 51-14 in Week 3 before its second pause forced a postponement last week. In limited action, Dunkirk’s line play impressed Vecchio.
“They have a very dominant offensive line,” Vecchio said of his film assessment of Dunkirk. “They're able to run the ball really well. Their offensive line is big and they get off the ball well. That's going to be a concern for us is stopping the Dunkirk run.”
Vecchio admitted he might sound “really old ... like Marv Levy,” but maintained that Olean's keys to winning would be running and stopping the run.
"One of the things we did really well against East Aurora is we didn't turn the ball over at all and we forced them to have five turnovers,” he said. “I'm sure the (win) percentages of winning the turnover battle 5-0 are pretty good, obviously, 99% if not 100%. So protect the ball, try to force some takeaways, run the ball and stop the run and hopefully we'll be celebrating Friday night."
— After a postponement last week did not allow the Warriors to visit Cassadaga Valley/Falconer/Maple Grove, Salamanca (3-0) will look to get back on track with a home showdown with fellow unbeaten Fredonia (3-0) Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Hillbillies, after edging Olean 14-13 in Week 1, had big wins over Allegany-Limestone, 49-26, and Gowanda/Pine Valley, 30-0. In the Buffalo News’ small school Western New York poll, Fredonia sits fifth while Salamanca is tied for eighth; Fredonia (10) is also one spot ahead of Salamanca (11) on the New York State Class C rankings.
The Warriors are hosting an Every Child Matters awareness game, encouraging spectators to wear orange in support of the campaign. Every Child Matters remembers the more than 6,000 Indigenous children whose remains have been found recently in residential boarding schools in the United States and Canada.
— In other Big 30 Section 6 action, Randolph (4-0, 2-0) will look to stay atop the Section 6 Class D standings as it hosts Portville (2-2, 0-1) Friday at Raymond Van Wie Field. In another inter-Big 30 Class D matchup, Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-3, 0-2) visits Franklinville/Ellicottville (3-1, 1-1).
Hot off its non-league, last-second victory at Portville, Allegany-Limestone (2-2) plays visits Cassadaga Valley/Falconer/Maple Grove on Saturday in a C South matchup. Pioneer (3-1, 1-1) visits unbeaten first-place Iroquois (4-0, 2-0).
— In Section 5 Class D, Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale (0-4) has a Thursday home game against unbeaten Avon (4-0). Bolivar-Richburg (3-1) looks to continue its three-game win streak on Friday as it hosts York/Pavilion (0-4).
Wellsville (2-2) takes a two-game win streak into its 8 Man game Friday against South Seneca/Romulus (0-2).