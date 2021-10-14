More than anything else, he simply wanted to give us a heads up.
On Tuesday afternoon, the father of a Bolivar-Richburg football player called the sports department to make sure we were aware of the magnitude of the Wolverines’ Week 7 matchup against Oakfield-Alabama/Elba.
This is a contest that pits B-R, riding a five-game win streak and tied for second in its division, against league leader O-A/E, which is now 6-0 and sits No. 4 in the New York State Class D rankings. It’s an opportunity to not only knock off the league’s pace-setter, but potentially create a wild four-way tie for first (alongside Alexander and Avon) heading into the final week of the season.
And so, yes, we were aware of the stakes.
But he, like a lot of local parents must be at this moment, was just excited … and it’s easy to understand why.
This is an exciting time, as a whole, for teams on the New York side of the Big 30 border.
Every team that’s still in true contention among the 11-man ranks -- except for Franklinville/Ellicottville, whose only “sin” was going toe-to-toe with the No. 3-ranked ‘D’ team in the state (Clymer/Sherman/Panama) before falling just short, 16-12 -- won in Week 6. And that’s only helped to set up an even more intriguing environment at the quarter-pole of this fall campaign.
Consider, from our top Section 6 class down:
--- Olean (3-3), after an 0-3 start, and Pioneer (4-2) further solidified their postseason positioning by handling Lake Shore (27-0) and Dunkirk (32-0), respectively. Each now sits comfortably within the top four of the ‘B’ South standings (at third and fourth), where the playoff line is drawn.
The Huskies could actually vault to within the top two (and earn the accompanying home game), but would likely need to knock off powerhouse Iroquois (which now ranks No. 1 in the NYS ‘B’ rankings) and Pioneer to get there. The Panthers, meanwhile, whose only two losses have come to Iroquois -- in a 19-14 heartbreaker -- and West Seneca East (No. 18 in NY), presumably have the inside track to at least a third-place finish as the favorite in their final two contests.
Both have relied on a familiar formula for success.
Pioneer, again, boasts a big physical line anchored by Alex Coder and Jasiah Jarocinski and not one, but two running backs who often go for over 100 yards a game in workhorse Jack Buncy and bruiser Jayden Okhamvilaysack. It also has a superb defense keyed by a player who will almost surely be on the short list for Big 30 Defensive Player of the Year -- senior linebacker Logan Ellis.
At Olean, meanwhile, aside from its own stingy defense, it often comes back to two names: senior running back Jamison Pittman and classmate signal-caller Railey Silvis.
Pittman, according to maxpreps.com, currently ranks third in Section 6 in rushing yards (697) and rushing TDs (tied, 8) and total touchdowns (11). He had arguably his best game over the weekend, running 12 times for 118 yards and three scores in that win over Lake Shore. Silvis, meanwhile, checks in at No. 6 in passing yards (752), third in touchdowns (11) and 11th in QB rating (88.5). He’s also added 316 rushing yards and two more TDs on the ground.
--- Salamanca, in Class C South, earned a massive win on Tuesday, topping Cassadaga Valley/Falconer/Maple Grove to move into sole possession of second place in the league standings. And though the Warriors (5-1, No. 19 in the NYS rankings) won’t catch Fredonia (5-0, head-to-head win) for the division title, but they can lock up at that No. 2 spot and a playoff home game by handling the bottom two teams in these final weeks of the season.
Allegany-Limestone (3-3), meanwhile, kept itself alive for the fourth and final spot out of ‘C’ South by handling Gowanda/Pine Valley, 43-14, last Friday. The Gators would need to knock off Southwestern on the road this weekend, however, to keep those hopes intact.
--- In Class D, Randolph is comfortably in control for the league title, sitting 4-0 with a convincing head-to-head win over second-place C/S/P. The Cardinals, after a couple of mediocre campaigns, have resumed their role as one of the best small-school teams in the state, checking in at No. 2 in this week’s NYS ‘D’ rankings, behind only former state championship foe Tioga.
And though F/E (4/2), which will undoubtedly be fueled by the fact it held second-half leads against both Randolph and C/S/P, and Portville are essentially locked into the Nos. 3 and 4 spots, each in is position to host a first-round playoff game (with the top two spots earning a bye) before potentially getting another crack at the Cardinals and Wolfpack in the semifinals.
THREE-quarters of the way through the year, 10 of 12 New York Big 30 teams sit at .500 or better (including Wellsville, which is 3-3 in the 8-man ranks), with three at 5-1 or above and two at 4-2.
Six of those teams still have a realistic chance of hosting a game in the postseason.
And if the last few years have proven to be an uptick for the area after a wholly uneven stretch in the mid- to late-2010s, then 2021 has shaped up to be a payoff kind of season for a number of those squads.
You can see, then, from where the excitement stems.