SALAMANCA — In a battle for first place in Section 6 Class C South, Fredonia emphatically made its case as the division’s best Thursday night.
At the end of a back-and forth first half, Fredonia saw its lead shrink to 14-13 on a late second quarter Salamanca touchdown run. But the Hillbillies returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and never let the Warriors closer than two scores for the rest of the night, winning 42-19 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Fredonia quarterback Nick Whitfield completed 17-of-29 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns and ran in another. Running back Matthew Lotter had 139 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, proving difficult to bring down as Fredonia looked to finish off the game.
Despite a 3-0 start, Salamanca coach Chad Bartoszek had warned about some of the team’s mistakes, from turnovers to special teams miscues. Those came back on Thursday and Salamanca could not recover. The Warriors (3-1, 2-1) were flagged for 22 penalties for 188 (Fredonia had its share of flags as well, with 13 for 135 yards); Salamanca lost the turnover battle 3-1 and it had two costly special teams plays, allowing an onside kick recovery and later a kickoff return for touchdown (79 yards for Simon Davis).
But Bartoszek didn’t blame any particular mistake or the flurry of penalties for the Warriors’ first loss.
“I think they just beat us,” Bartoszek said. “They were a step faster, they were a step sharper, they executed better. After all that I still felt OK. In the second half we were OK, we got a three and out for them, we got a (good) punt return. (But) it just felt like we were treading water, we weren't moving anywhere all game. Even though we pieced together some really nice things, it wasn't sound football. We were step behind all game and listen, these are kids. It was a great game, great atmosphere, they beat us tonight.
“It's the hard part about being successful, you're never going to get a cheapie anymore when you're 3-0. You're going to get everyone's best game and they played a hell of a game and their quarterback was dynamic tonight.”
Salamanca junior running back Jesse Stahlman had another big game with 24 carries for 155 yards and two first-half touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Hayden Hoag returned to the lineup after a Week 2 injury. He threw for 105 yards, including a touchdown to Arlen Newark in the fourth quarter, but was sacked twice and threw two interceptions.
Salamanca had not allowed more than two touchdowns in its first three games this season, but Fredonia (4-0) found success in the passing game early on and ran successfully in the second half.
“I think our line does a great job, they're experienced,” Fredonia coach Greg Sherlock said. “When you've got a quarterback like Nick Whitfield and our running backs and I've said this all along, all four of our receivers and even two backups are very good. Everyone can catch the ball.
“Hopefully we give a (good) game plan because if we don't do well, it's on us coaches, and if the kids follow the plan and do what we asked to a T, we'll be successful. Don't get me wrong, Salamanca's a very good team, and we just had a good offensive day.”