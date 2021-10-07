While Randolph rolls along in first place in Section 6 Class D, a battle for second has emerged between Franklinville/Ellicottville and Clymer/Sherman/Panama.
The last two teams to win the Section 6 Class D title, F/E and CSP both lost their initial meetings with the undefeated Cardinals. But with one loss each, both are still very much in the running for a high seed in sectionals.
CSP visits F/E Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Franklinville. As both teams enter with 2-1 league records with just one Class D game remaining after Friday, the game will likely determine the No. 2 seed in sectionals. The top two seeds in Class D this year will receive byes in the first round of a six-team playoff, and a home game in the semifinals.
The Titans might be playing for some revenge as well, as they haven’t faced the Wolfpack since a loss in the 2019 sectional championship.
“They definitely know the importance of the game,” F/E coach Jason Marsh said of his team. “If we want to have a bye and the No. 2 seed we have to win this one first. So like any other week, we take it one week at a time, we're not looking ahead to anything because this is obviously the next most important game for us.”
Marsh stressed “execution” and mistake-free football for his team to have a chance against CSP. He knows the Wolfpack, under coach Ty Harper’s staff, will play that way.
“They're physical at times,” he said. “They just always seem to be in the right place. They don't make mistakes. They're always in the right place and they're so fundamentally sound. When the other team isn't making mistakes, you don't have holes to capitalize on. And I think that's part of their philosophy: be fundamentally sound, be in the right place and don't give up the big play.”
F/E has embraced the passing game this season, as senior quarterback Lucas Marsh, Jason Marsh’s son, has thrown for 711 yards and 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions in five games. Marsh is also F/E’s leading rusher and has three ground TDs.
JASON Marsh said the Titans don’t have a preferred balance between running and passing, but take what’s in front of them.
“The right balance for us is whatever is working,” he said. “We haven't really gone into any game thinking we want to be a 50-50 run-pass team or anything like that. We just kind of take what they give us and go wherever we're having success. For us this year we've had success through the air. We feel real comfortable with our athletes on the outside, or skill guys are quick and have good hands and Lucas has done a good job putting the ball where it needs to be. And our offensive line has been giving really good protection as well. So I still think in the back of our minds, we still want to establish our run game a little bit more. But obviously we're going to go wherever we're having success.”
On the ground or in the air, Marsh said F/E will need strong play up front either way against CSP.
“We're definitely going to have to own the line of scrimmage both offensively and defensively,” he said. “If we can own the line of scrimmage, that's where it starts for us, we have to have success there.”
FOR OLEAN, Week 6 brings a chance to move to .500 and further climb the Class B South standings. After an 0-3 start, the Huskies (2-3, 2-1) are riding a two-game win streak into a Thursday night kickoff at Lake Shore (1-4, 1-3).
Olean coach Phil Vecchio said his team never lost belief in itself, but winning two straight has certainly helped.
“I think the belief has always been there,” he said. “We played three really good teams to start the year off and we were more than competitive in two of the three of them. But winning always helps and it helps the mindset. How many times can you be close and lose? We still have to learn how to win, and we've been able to do that the last two weeks.”
Olean sits third in B South, just ahead of Pioneer (2-2) and behind West Seneca East (4-0) and Iroquois (3-0). The top four teams in B South will make the Class B playoffs with the top two earning home opening games.
Olean ran just 33 plays last week, but got big plays in its passing game, particularly the Railey Silvis-to-Cade Anastasia connection, while running back Jamison Pittman had his second straight 100-yard rushing game.
Getting Pittman rolling has benefitted the offense as a whole, Vecchio noted.
“I'm a big believer in ‘we have to be able to run the ball to set up our play-action passing’ for sure,” Vecchio said. “Jamison has always been a good player, but he seems to really have come into his own certainly more this year but definitely the last couple weeks. Railey is always solid back there, he makes pretty good decisions. Really we only threw the ball I think eight times last game, but there were some big plays out of those eight times.
“We only had the ball for 33 plays because we had trouble stopping Dunkirk especially in the first half. But that's certainly complementary football and our defense, after giving up 14 in the first half to Dunkirk, shut them out in the second half. So it all kind of works together keeping the defense off-balance by both running and passing and certainly when our defense plays the way that I believe that they're capable of, everything complements one another.”
Vecchio said the Huskies will need to be mindful of Lake Shore quarterback Jaden Kennedy’s mobility.
“First and foremost their quarterback is a fantastic player,” he said of Kennedy. “There are numerous times when he looks like he is dead to rights from an opposing defense and he seems to squirm and get himself out of a lot of situations.
“He is definitely priority No. 1 for our defense, we need to be able to contain that guy.”