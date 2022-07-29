SPORTS-JOEL-BITONIO-BECOMES-HUMAN-BOBBLEHEAD-16-PLD.jpg

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper catches a pass during a drill at day two of Cleveland Browns training camp in Berea, Ohio.

 Joshua Gunter/TNS

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — In his short time with Deshaun Watson, Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper has gained an appreciation for the quarterback's skills.

Cooper's impressed with Watson as a runner, passer and playmaker.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social