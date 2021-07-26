OLEAN — Frank Brown didn’t even have to think about it.
The same day it was forced to cancel the 2020 Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee asked both of the would-be coaches if they’d be interested in re-taking the reins in 2021.
Brown provided the same answer he gave in 2010, when first given the opportunity to lead the New York all-stars, and again when the Wellsville coaching staff was tapped a decade later:
“I gave them two words: hell yeah,” Brown recalled. “I mean, that was it. We’re all in …
“The fact that we got an opportunity to even play in that spring season, I mean, it could have been the same thing. If those COVID numbers went the wrong way, you could have had two years in a row (with no Big 30 game). (The kids) are excited; you can feel the juice and the vibe. And we’re looking forward to it as coaches.”
A year after having to shelve his game plan — and nearly two years since players last took the practice field for the area’s biggest summer scholastic sporting event — Brown’s New York squad reported for its initial workout at the Olean Intermediate Middle School on Monday night.
THE TWO-stint Wellsville boss was happy with the turnout, noting that 40 of the 44 players on his roster were in attendance — with two of those absent still waiting to be cleared from previous injuries and two having chosen to drop out. And he was thrilled with New York’s enthusiasm, which he believes has been magnified by two key components: The air of being grateful to play following a lost year and the experience his staff brings after being part of the game in 2010.
“They all got in, broke the team down, ‘We are New York,’” Brown said of the close of practice. “They hit the field and they were rocking. They came together just for that one hour out there. It was nice.
He added, “Doing it already, even though it was a decade ago … we’re loose with the kids. When they see coaches that are loose and then understand them, they give 100 percent. It’s different now than it was even a decade ago, as far as, if you show a player respect, it comes back ten-fold.”
Unlike in previous years, when it began on the third Thursday in July, practice for the game’s 46th renewal opened after the weekend, trimming the number of available sessions by two. Given the more limited prep time, and the fact the first practice is generally devoted to physicals, Brown wasted no time getting his roster organized.
Eleven years after his first go-round, he now knows what to expect.
“WE BASICALLY get an official okay (to start physicals), so my script is pretty simple,” said Brown, who led New York to a 46-37 shootout victory in 2010. “While we’re waiting for the entire team to clear, I looked at the roster the committee had given me, and coaches do a nice job by saying what kind of special teams they do, so I’ll start working those guys out …
“So I was able to identify my punter, my placekicker; I already had a long snapper that came from Wellsville, we had a holder, so I took advantage of that time because you really don’t have the time once practice comes (to do those things).”
He added: “I told the kids that we need, by the end of this week, to have you guys up and running on our schemes, our terminology. So the quicker we get guys identified in each spot, the easier it’s going to be for us to put on a good show.”
Brown said that after a quick workout in which the staff paired heights and weights with 40-yard dash and agility times, he largely had both his offensive and defensive units established. Then, too, he’s inheriting a roster that is coming off a collectively strong season, as the likes of Franklinville/Ellicottville, Olean, Pioneer, Portville and Salamanca all had notable spring campaigns.
And those factors have allowed New York to hit the ground running.
“WE HAVE 120 minutes each day and we’re going to be pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Brown said. “And I promised them just like I did 11 years ago that my plan is not to condition them, not to treat them like incoming underclassmen.
“They’ve already been seasoned, they already know about technique; the only thing they don’t know is our terminology, what our schemes are like. And I told them, as long as you run through practice and give 100 percent, you’ll get the conditioning you need to play 30 minutes in a game.
“If you don’t, I’ll run you until I’m tired, and I don’t tire very easily.”
After a successful first foray into the Big 30 Charities Classic, which came off Wellsville’s sectional title-winning season in 2009, Brown is hoping to duplicate the experience this summer.
“I’ll never forget it, I would say the biggest thing was, when we won that championship, the Big 30 game was kind of the cherry at the end of it,” Brown said. “So we’re looking forward to being part of it (again in 2021).”