ALBION — On a windy, rainy night on the road, the Olean High football team couldn’t get much going offensively and saw its season end by the slimmest of margins.
The Huskies gained just 1.8 yards per play on an increasingly muddy field in Albion and didn’t score after the first quarter in an 8-7 Section 6 Class B Quarterfinal loss.
“It was raining throughout,” Olean coach Phil Vecchio said, “probably 15 mile an hour wins one way so that made it hard certainly throwing, we weren't going to throw anyway, but punting the ball, it became a real field position game and we picked a couple of poor times to have some negative plays and trying to have to punt out of there.”
Olean took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter, finishing off a drive with a 4-yard Jamison Pittman run and an Alex Linderman extra point kick.
But some negative plays on Olean’s next drive backed the Huskies to their own goal line and Albion blocked a punt into the end zone for a safety. Later in the second quarter, Javon Jones scored the Purple Eagles’ lone touchdown on a 25-yard run, taking the lead for good at 8-7.
“It was just a slop-fest because we really couldn't do anything, I thought we would have had a little bit of an advantage passing the ball,” Vecchio said. “We couldn't do anything, we had some losses on some bad snaps where we lost 10 or 11 yards where we were driving. That was where we kind of shot ourselves in the foot.”
Albion (6-2), the second seed out of the B North division, led Olean in total yardage, 111-82, despite running just 28 plays to Olean’s 44.
“Our defense played great: we had the ball for 11 more minutes, we ran 16 more plays, it was a game we should have won but just didn't,” Vecchio said.
Pittman finished with a team-high 62 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. He also
Olean had some potential scoring drives in the second half stalled by negative plays or an ill-timed penalty to remain scoreless through the second half.
“We probably slipped or had a bad snap, but toward the end of the game Jamison broke one up the middle probably to their 25-yard line but a penalty wiped that out so we were back to their 40-yard line. We were hoping Jamison could just break that one, or somebody could break that one, and it just never happened unfortunately.
“Railey (Silvis, Olean’s quarterback) got hurt in the first half, got dinged again, he didn't play in the second half so Jamison was basically our wildcat quarterback for the whole second half.”
Zach Trietley led the Huskies’ defense with 4.0 tackles, including a half-credited tackle for loss. Memphis App (sack), Chris Bargy (sack) and Pittman (.5 TFL) had three tackles each.
For Albion, Jacob Hughson had eight carries for 64 yards and Jones added nine carries for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Brendan Labaron led the Albion defense with 6.5 tackles (two for loss) while Alex Hafner (two for loss) and Bryce Froman (one for loss) had five tackles each.
Olean’s season ends at 4-5. After an 0-3 start against a difficult schedule, the Huskies won four of their last five games in the regular season to earn third place in the B South division. While the ending was no doubt disappointing for the Huskies, Vecchio never doubted his team’s effort Friday night.
“We played a really difficult schedule and our compete level was outstanding for every game except for one,” he said. “Even tonight, those guys left it all out on the field, they're a group of hard-working guys. I couldn't have been happier with how hard they worked and the kind of kids that they are. They're fun to be around, they're just a joy to coach.”