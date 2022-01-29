ST. BONAVENTURE — Jaren Holmes wasn’t particularly happy with the way he’d been playing.
The 6-foot-4 heart and soul of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team had still totaled 30 points in the last two games, but in the three before Saturday, he was a combined 12-of-42 from the field.
So he made it a point, along with his teammates, to return to his roots. And that mentality, paired with a Saint Joseph’s defensive style that naturally leads to more paths to the basket, made for the perfect recipe.
Holmes and Jalen Adaway got to the rim early and often, scoring 20 and 22 points, respectively, to guide Bona to a much-needed 80-69 triumph before an Alumni Weekend audience inside the Reilly Center. Both finished with tremendous lines, as Holmes went 7-of-8 from the field and 6-of-6 at the line and Adaway was 8-of-11 shooting, with seven rebounds, while surpassing 1,000 career points.
And behind them, St. Bonaventure (12-5, 4-2), in just its second home game in the last 52 days, and its first with a full student section since Dec. 8, looked very much like … St. Bonaventure.
BON WON the paint, held a narrow rebounding advantage and did a solid job on another team’s star players. It turned that defense into offense, tallying 24 fastbreak points, and got to the line, outscoring the Hawks 24(-of-29) to 7-(of-8) on free throws, though many of those came late when Joe’s (9-11, 3-6) was fouling.
All are characteristics of the Atlantic 10 champion-level Bona team we’ve seen over the last two years. And each was a trait that had slipped some, at one point or another, amid an inconsistent first half to this season. But they were all on display Saturday, and in a truly pivotal point of the year.
“I thought our defensive intensity was better,” coach Mark Schmidt said. “I thought that we were more connected defensively, we made it harder for them to score. We did a good job of getting the ball into the paint, getting to the foul line. But … there was more of a sense of urgency on the defensive end, and that was good to see.
“Our effort was consistent throughout the game, so we took a step in the right direction today.”
Needing to assert itself back home against a rising, but less talented Joe’s team, the Bonnies used two big runs to do just that.
IN THE first half, it went on a 15-5 surge to go up double digits (29-19) before Joe’s pulled to within 33-29 at halftime. In the second stanza, tied at 35, it made its move, using an 18-7 run to take command. The key sequence came with 15 minutes left — at one end, Joe’s missed a 3 with a chance to make it a two-point game. At the other, Adaway managed to stretch the lead back out by, how else, making a layup with the foul.
“I think the main thing we’ve been kind of preaching to each other is just being aggressive,” said Adaway, who reached the 1,000-point mark on a late free throw. “Whoever wins the paint usually has a higher chance of winning games, so we’re just trying to put as much pressure on the defense (as we can) and just let it open up the rest of our offense.”
Kyle Lofton and Dominick Welch each added 13 points, and they, too, did most of their scoring by attacking the basket. Osunniyi grabbed 10 rebounds while coming up a bucket shy of a double-double.
Bona stretched its lead to 16 (64-48) on an Osunniyi two-handed slam before Joe’s made a bit of a push in the final few minutes. But in the end, Schmidt’s team had one of its highest scoring outputs of the season despite attempting a season-low seven 3-pointers.
And that was the result of a concerted effort.
“THEY PLAY the ‘5’ back, so they downed everything,” Holmes pointed out. “We were just trying to attack that ‘5.’ They kind of play the NBA style where they try to make the big man make a play, so we were just trying to get into the gaps, to attack when we could (and we thought we could be successful).”
Added Schmidt of that aggressive mentality, plus the hefty advantage at the free throw line: “Twenty-nine foul shots to eight, that’s what you want. You always want to make more foul shots than the opponent attempts, and we did that by a considerable amount … and that’s our game; going downhill, being aggressive, and I thought we did that today.”
It also did a standout job on preseason second team all-conference selections Jordan Hall and Taylor Funk, both of whom were averaging 15 points per game, but were held to eight and 10, respectively, on 6-of-21 shooting. That helped to offset a career-high 21 points from freshman Erik Reynds. Then, too, Bona was better on the 3-point line, forcing Joe’s into 34 attempts — even more than the 3-point-happy Hawks typically take — and 10 makes. And with that, it continued to dominate one of its longtime A-10 rivals, having now won 14 of the last 15 over Joe’s.
“You just make it hard for them,” Schmidt said of limiting Hall and Funk. “They’re really talented guys … you switch everything, go over ball screens and just make them put the ball down. They had some open looks and they missed some shots, but I thought our guys did a really good job of making it hard for them.”
A needle-moving win or not, Bona turned in a necessary 40-minute effort on Saturday. And it was happy to have done so back in the RC.
“One hundred percent,” Holmes said. “These fans were great. We’re 100 percent happy to be back. I got tired of traveling.”