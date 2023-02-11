Sabres vs. Flames

Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane, left, looks to shoot against Buffalo Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

 Associated Press

BUFFALO — The Calgary Flames scored four times in just over five minutes in their 7-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Dillon Dube had a goal and three assists for Calgary and Tyler Toffoli had two goals and an assist. Jakob Pelletier, Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Dennis Gilbert also scored, while Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social