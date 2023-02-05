LYNDONVILLE — It fell short of successfully defending its team title, but at Saturday’s Section 5 Class B3 wrestling championships, Bolivar-Richburg had plenty of familiar faces atop the podium.
Five B-R wrestlers won an individual crown, highlighting local involvement in Section 5’s class tournaments.
With just nine wrestlers, the Wolverines didn’t quite have the points to match champion Lyndonville or runner-up South Seneca. B-R did, however, send eight through to the state qualifier, and its leaders were as dominant as they have been all year.
“We just didn’t have the horsepower on the back end,” B-R coach Andrew Taylor said. “We put five in the finals and they all ended up winning. They did what we planned for and they know what they need to do going into next weekend.”
Gary McDowell (110 pounds), Trey Buchholz (126), Tavyn MacDonell (160), Caden Allen (215) and Trent Sibble (285) all claimed a sectional title. McDowell and Buchholz each won their finals match by major decision and the other three each won by fall.
It was Sibble’s third crown, Allen’s first and second for the other three.
Teegan Sibble placed third at 110 for B-R, while James Gleason was fifth at 102 and Jack Mitchell was fifth at 172. Saturday marked the seventh consecutive year B-R finished among the top three teams at sectionals, dating back to 2016.
“They all showed up and wrestled excellently. We have a really good core of kids,” Taylor said. “Everyone looks at wrestling as just a sport but it’s a tight-knit family. We put a couple first-year kids on the podium this year that had never wrestled before. All the kids work together and try to make themselves better. We’re just there to fine-tune everything.”
In Class B2, Wellsville matched B-R by sending eight wrestlers onto the state qualifier.
The Lions finished fifth in the team race with 133.5 points and Canisteo-Greenwood, which scored a whopping 265, claimed the class for the sixth consecutive year. Fillmore/Keshequa finished 12th with 27 points.
Xander Outman (160), Shane Davidson (189) and Gabe Black (215) each finished second to highlight Wellsville’s results. Jayden Acker was third at 110, David Clark was fourth at 118, Jack Cicirello was fifth at 132, Brayden Riley was fifth at 138 and Matt Ritter was sixth at 152.
In its first postseason as a combined program, F/K placed three at sectionals. Graham Howe was fifth at 110, Alivia Cartwright was sixth at 118 and Gage Hartman was sixth at 189.
“I thought we had a very successful year as a combined team,” F/K coach Mike Witkowski said. “We were kind of starting over. I thought we ran some good practices the last few weeks where we saw kids improving, but ultimately, we need to build off each other. Any given wrestler needs to make those around them better, and we started to see that at the end of the year once we had some foundational things built.”
Class B2 wasn’t a class Fillmore or Keshequa would have been in prior to their merger. For a program seeking a restart like Witkowski’s was, however, teaming up with coach Mike Uveino’s Keshequa group was an ideal step forward as the Eagles try to re-build.
“We ran it as co-head coaches; there wasn’t one person who was in charge. I think each one of us had our own niche and we were able to play off each other very well,” Witkowski said. “It was a lot of fun and the kids worked really well with each other. It was a little awkward at first, but by the end of the first practice, we were a team. Our motto was, ‘One team, one family,’ and I think we played off that very well.”
The top six finishers at Saturday’s class tournament advance to this weekend’s Section 5 State Qualifier tournament, which will be Friday and Saturday at SUNY Brockport’s Special Events Recreation Center (SERC). There, a top-three finish will be needed to qualify for the state tournament.
“They need to buckle down, keep matches close and take over at the end of some matches,” Taylor said. “That’s where the gas tank comes in. We’re going to need a bigger gas tank than whoever we wrestle. But we’re proud of the support and the way the town came out. They all sit at home and follow along if they can’t come up and watch. The kids have a big group of people behind them supporting them all the way.”