The Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team, led by five individual champions, finished third at Saturday’s Section 5 Class B3 championships in Lyndonville. It marked the seventh consecutive year B-R has finished among the top three teams at sectionals.

 Char Stone photo

LYNDONVILLE — It fell short of successfully defending its team title, but at Saturday’s Section 5 Class B3 wrestling championships, Bolivar-Richburg had plenty of familiar faces atop the podium.

Five B-R wrestlers won an individual crown, highlighting local involvement in Section 5’s class tournaments.

 

