NEW YORK — Over 40 months later, from high atop the dais, with the NIT Final Four backdrop behind him, Mark Schmidt was willing to admit it.
“They’ve been terrific,” the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach said of his five seniors, “(but) it didn’t start off that well as freshmen.”
No, it didn’t.
Just minutes earlier, while watching them battle back against Xavier in an NIT semifinal at Madison Square Garden, in a game televised by ESPN, with some national interest on their side, it might have been difficult to remember that these Bonnies — three of them, anyway — began their careers 1-5 and 4-10.
Kyle Lofton, Osun Osunniyi and Dominick Welch started together for the first time in just their fourth-career contest — a 75-65 loss to Georgia State. Welch injured his foot that day, sidelining him for nine games. Forced into the fire early due to a rising number of ailments, the Bona freshmen were immediately humbled, suffering three one-sided defeats at the Cayman Islands Classic in November 2018.
It was ugly.
“For the third day in a row, many of the Bonnies’ young players were essentially overexposed,” the Times Herald chronicled of a 61-49 loss to Akron, “having to play minutes they wouldn’t have otherwise received, in a tournament setting ill-fitting of a team in their trying situation.”
But we know how it went from there. First, that trio planted seeds.
LOFTON scored 32 points against George Mason and hit the game-winning jumper with just three ticks left three days later against La Salle. Osunniyi had 18 points and 16 rebounds in a road win over George Washington. Welch drained six 3-pointers in an Atlantic 10 Tournament win over the Patriots.
In late January, while watching Lofton and Welch combine for 35 points on 12-of-22 shooting in a road triumph over UMass, I remember thinking, “That’s it. That’s all I need to see. These guys are going to be good.”
And they were. They added Jaren Holmes the following year and Jalen Adaway a season later. Those seeds blossomed into true talent in 2019-20 and genuine greatness in 2020-21. Though it was rocky at times this winter, that growth continued with an amazing start -- their Charleston Classic title and accompanying No. 16 national ranking will remain one of the more memorable regular-season weeks of the modern era — and a quality encore.
And that path led them here:
Waving to a sea of adoring fans inside the “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” having just played on one of the biggest stages in the sport, reaching the cusp of a national championship … in what felt like a lifetime removed from that disastrous trip to the Cayman Islands. And in this (perhaps final) push together, having met lofty preseason expectations or not, these five, undoubtedly, cemented their place in Bona lore.
“It’s hard,” Schmidt said, when asked to articulate what this quintet means to him, before venturing back to the beginning and adding, “they just showed mental toughness, even as freshmen. We had the last shot to go to the NCAA Tournament (in the A-10 title game) their freshmen year.
“Just great leadership, great character, they do it on and off the court. They represent Bonaventure the right way; they go to class, they’re all gonna graduate … and they can really, really play basketball.”
TO RECOUNT everything they’ve accomplished from a statistical standpoint would command the remainder of this space. And so, in lieu of that, we’ll say this: Each one of the starting five, remarkably, was a 1,000-point scorer.
But in the time these five have been together, it was never about any one of them individually. It was always about what they achieved as a group. And that list is as special as it is unprecedented.
In the last four years, Bona advanced to two A-10 Tournament championship games, winning one. It captured the program’s first “double” league title and the second tournament crown. It also reached an NIT Final Four, secured three top-four league finishes and the program’s first national ranking in 50 years and pushed the team’s A-10-best mark of consecutive double-digit conference win seasons to eight.
These Bonnies’ career A-10 winning percentage of .689 is the best in school history. Their 76 total wins are fifth-most of any class in program annals, and that came despite playing just 21 total games in last year’s COVID-shortened campaign and having two likely wins knocked off the docket this year.
PERHAPS just as important: Their impact on this program, and this community, went far beyond what they attained between the lines. Bona, in its NCAA Tournament campaign, helped its fans get through a trying pandemic year … even if it was while watching from home. It gave its school community something to rally behind, and something to cheer for, after the tragic death of university president Dr. Dennis DePerro last February.
They became heroes to young fans. They endeared themselves to older fans with their likeability, personality and appreciation of team history. They’ve become appreciated by all for the willingness to leave it all on the floor, as they say, and for the way they embraced being a Bonnie.
They left a mark on people … mostly their coach.
“You get close to them,” Schmidt said. “I say it all the time, I have three sons of my own, but every year, we have 13 stepchildren. And we spend more time with those guys than we do with our real families.”
Those guys, the 15th-year coach added, are special. “I wouldn’t be sitting here, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to coach at MSG without their efforts. It’s a family; it’s not a relationship we have for four years, this is a relationship we have for a lifetime.
“Those guys have given me a lot … more than I’ve given them.”
THIS TIME around, it was different.
In the immediate aftermath of the Bonnies’ 84-77 loss to Xavier on Tuesday, it wasn’t the mix of backing and bemoaning that had typically followed a Bona setback this year, particularly one in which they trailed by 19 and had a tough night defensively.
It was just love — from fans both in person and on social media. By then, everyone was willing to acknowledge the last four years, and these five players, for what they were: A tremendous success.
Now over, it’s okay to call this season everything that it was: Inconsistent and disappointing at times; rewarding, nerve-wracking, emotional, singular and signifcant in the end. Was it the final sendoff for these seniors? We likely won’t know for certain for a couple of weeks. More than likely, however, this was the last they accomplished together, as a group of five.
And if that's the case?
“It was satisfying,” Schmidt said, before assessing: “We started off great, then we hit that 25-day COVID thing where we didn’t practie. But we talk about mental and physical toughness … those guys came off 25 days, and there’s a lot of people that counted us out
“But those guys didn’t read the newspaper, they blocked out the noise and they kept on playing. And then people criticized us for losing to Saint Louis (in the A-10 quarterfinals), but those guys just kept on fighting. They dealt with adversity, they didn’t listen to all the noise, all the naysayers, and they kept on fighting and we had a great year.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)