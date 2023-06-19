OLEAN — A five-member class formally took its place on the Olean High Wall of Fame at an induction ceremony in the school auditorium on Saturday morning.
Inducted as part of the Class of 2023 were: Zach Moore (2007), Dan Brown, Ryan Carney (2010), Patrick Hannon and Michael Ksionzyk.
Zach Moore
Class of 2007
University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, 2011
St. Bonaventure University
An outstanding basketball player who lettered four years and started all four years at the varsity level, Moore still holds the distinction of being the Olean boys’ all-time career scoring leader with 1,681 points.
Moore led Olean teams to four-straight, including two undefeated, CCIAC Division I league titles with a 46-2 record. As a senior, he led the Huskies to a Section 6 Class B championship, Far West Regional Championship and a trip to the New York State Final Four.
Moore was a four-time CCIAC Division I league all-star, two-time CCIAC Player of the Year, two-time Olean Times Herald Big 30 Player of the Year and three-time Olean Team Player of the Year. He was also selected a First-Team All-Western New York All-Star as a senior and named the OHS Athlete of the Season in the winter of 2006 and 2007.
Moore participated on the WNY Scholastic Basketball Team at the Empire State games in 2005 and 2006. He went on to play college basketball for his father, Coach Andy Moore, at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, graduating in 2011. He finished his college career as a grad transfer at St. Bonaventure University and was a member of the 2012 Atlantic 10 championship team. After college, Moore played a few years of semi-pro basketball for the Erie Hurricane in the Professional Basketball League.
Dan Brown
Warren Area High School, 1982
Edinboro University, 1986
St. Bonaventure University, 1992
Brown is a dedicated and respected longtime art teacher and highly successful Olean girls and boys swimming and diving coach.
After a stellar high school and college athletic career as a Pennsylvania All-State diver and NCAA All-American diver, Brown was hired by the Olean City School District in 1987 as an art teacher and, as a first-year teacher, he also began his storied coaching career.
Brown has coached the Olean girls team every fall season since 1987 and took over as head coach of the Olean boys team in the winter season of 1992. In 35-plus years as the Olean head swim/dive coach, he’s amassed over 800 career team wins with 25-plus CCAA league championships and eight undefeated league seasons. He’s coached numerous individual swimmers, relay teams and divers who have gone on to qualify for sectionals and states with some going on to become CCAA league champions, Section 6 champions and most notably New York State champions.
Under Coach Brown’s tutelage, many Olean swimmers and divers have gone on to compete at the collegiate level with some earning athletic scholarships. His Olean girls and boys teams have received CCAA league and Section 6 sportsmanship recognition and have also consistently achieved the prestigious NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete Team Award. In 2016, Brown was inducted into the Cattaraugus County Sports Hall of Fame and also received the City of Olean Service to Youth Award. He is also a member of the Warren Area High School Athletic Wall of Fame.
Ryan Carney
Class of 2010
Jamestown Community College-Olean, 2012
Buffalo State College, 2015
Carney was a versatile three-sport athlete lettering in football, basketball and baseball at Olean.
He was recognized in football as a Section 6 Class B South league all-star in both his junior and senior year. He played both receiver and quarterback for the Huskies, once holding team records for most receptions in a season and yards passing in a game. As a senior, Carney was selected to the OTH Big 30 All-Star Team and also received the prestigious ’41-’42 Club George Burlingame Award as Olean’s Most Valuable Player.
Carney lettered three years in varsity basketball and as a sophomore was a member of the first Olean state championship team in 2008. He played on three consecutive CCAA league and Section 6 Class B championship teams and earned CCAA First Team All-Star status in both his junior and senior year and was selected as the OTH Big 30 Player of the Year in 2009 and chosen as the Olean Athlete of the Season for the winter of 2008-09. He lettered in baseball as well and was an outstanding outfielder/pitcher.
Carney went on to play both football and basketball at the collegiate level. In basketball, he made a record eight 3-pointers in a half at JCC-Olean and, after transferring to Buffalo State College, was a SUNYAC All-Academic All-Star. He lettered three years in football at Buffalo State College, setting receiving records for touchdowns in a game (3), touchdowns in a season (12) and yards per catch (25.8). He made the Empire 8 All-Conference team and was honored as Buffalo State Athlete of the Year in 2013. He was also selected to the BSC All-Decade Football Team.
Carney has become a successful business owner, entrepreneur, rapper and founder of Juneteenth Jamboree in Olean to raise money to enhance educational/business opportunities for minorities.
Patrick Hannon
Class of 1982
Shippensburg University
Canisius College, 1987
Hannon lettered in football and basketball at Olean. He excelled in football as a two-way player (defensive end/wingback) for the 1981 undefeated, No. 1 state-ranked championship team.
Hannon was named Division 6 First-Team Defense and Third Team All-State as a senior. He was chosen to the Big 30 All-Star Team and was also selected as the Big 30 Defensive Player of the Year in 1981. He was MVP of the 1980 Olean-Bradford Game and received the prestigious ’41-’42 Club George Burlingame Award as the OHS Most Outstanding Player as a senior. He was selected to play for New York in the 1982 Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic.
Hannon also lettered in basketball and was a key member of the team that achieved a CCIAC Division I league championship in 1982. He went on to play collegiate football at Division II Shippensburg University (Pa.). He graduated from Canisius College and went on to a successful career in banking as a longtime employee of CitiBank, serving as Vice President of Liquidity Management Operations.
Michael Ksionzyk
Class of 2001
Binghamton University, 2006
A star cross country and track and field athlete at Olean, Ksionzyk lettered four varsity years in both sports.
He was a CCIAC Checkers All-Star cross-country runner in both his junior and senior years. He excelled in track and field as well, claiming the CCIAC Division I and Section 6 Class B pole vault championship in both 1999 and 2000 while going on to place third at the New York Track & Field Championships in 2001. He was selected OHS Athlete of the Season for the Spring of 2001.
An outstanding academic student as well, Ksionzyk was a National Honor Society member and an excellent student-athlete role model. He went on to participate four years collegiately in both indoor and Outdoor track and field at Division I Binghamton University. He graduated Cum Laude with a degree in both Geology and Geography in 2006. He also participated in the prestigious Empire State Games, finishing seventh in the decathlon in 2004 and placing fourth in the pole vault in 2006. Following in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps as an OHS Athletic Wall of Fame inductee, he’s now giving back to his alma mater as a dedicated coach in both cross country and track and field since 2013.