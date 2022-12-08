The Portville girls volleyball team’s perfect season netted some high honors for five of the Panthers’ starters, including three first-team all-state selections.
Portville’s Ava Haynes, Lillian Bentley and Tori Unverdorben were all picked to the New York All-State Team in Class C. Haynes was a junior outside hitter, Bentley a junior middle hitter and Unverdorben a senior outside hitter for the Panthers.
Unverdorben, a third-team All-American as a senior, finished her career with 1,142 kills, 1,274 digs and 356 aces as the program’s all-time leader in digs and aces. Bentley has 582 career kills, 206 aces and 262 digs and Haynes has 522 kills and 652 digs.
Also for Portville, senior setter Jillian Stebbins and senior middle hitter Samantha Steadman earned Class C second-team all-state honors.
Stebbins had 1,162 career assists, 247 aces and 226 digs; Steadman had 390 career kills, 213 digs and 152 aces.
Portville won every match this season through the NYSPHSAA Class C championship. The Panthers lost just one set all season and swept their way through the state semifinal pool play and championship match against Port Jefferson.