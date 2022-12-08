The Portville girls volleyball team’s perfect season netted some high honors for five of the Panthers’ starters, including three first-team all-state selections.

Portville’s Ava Haynes, Lillian Bentley and Tori Unverdorben were all picked to the New York All-State Team in Class C. Haynes was a junior outside hitter, Bentley a junior middle hitter and Unverdorben a senior outside hitter for the Panthers.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social