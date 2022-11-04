The Big 30 will have at least one, possibly two, teams in next week’s Section 6 Class D football championship at Highmark Stadium. The question to be answered this weekend is which ones, and will they be joined by a Big 30 squad in the Class B or C ranks.

In total, five local schools will look to secure a spot at the home of the Buffalo Bills next week. Portville and Franklinville/Ellicottville square off in a rematch of a 16-8 overtime win for the Titans, while Randolph hosts Clymer/Sherman/Panama in the two Class D semifinals.

