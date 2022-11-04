The Big 30 will have at least one, possibly two, teams in next week’s Section 6 Class D football championship at Highmark Stadium. The question to be answered this weekend is which ones, and will they be joined by a Big 30 squad in the Class B or C ranks.
In total, five local schools will look to secure a spot at the home of the Buffalo Bills next week. Portville and Franklinville/Ellicottville square off in a rematch of a 16-8 overtime win for the Titans, while Randolph hosts Clymer/Sherman/Panama in the two Class D semifinals.
Meanwhile, Pioneer and Salamanca will look to defy the odds when visiting undefeated opponents in the Class B and C semifinals. Pioneer plays Maryvale (Class B) on Friday, while Salamanca travels to Lackawanna on Saturday to try to upset the Steelers.
Ahead of his team’s trip to Franklinville on Friday, Portville coach Josh Brooks considered the championship site as a strong incentive.
“We’re definitely using the stadium as motivation,” Brooks said. “We’re one win away from being able to go play — what we tell the kids — where Josh Allen gets to play. They seem excited, we’ve had a good week of practice, the weather’s been beautiful, that definitely helps this time of year. It’s going to be a good game. Both teams are very good. We’re both 7-2 for a reason, so we’re looking forward to it.”
As both scored just one touchdown in regulation before the Titans ultimately claimed a victory in Week 4 in Ellicottville, defense dominated the teams’ first matchup. While the Panthers’ offense was limited in that first contest due to injuries at quarterback and running back, Brooks expects another close, mostly defensive game.
“Both teams have had success offensively against other teams, but if you kind of look at those four teams that are still playing (in Class D), most of those games have been somewhat low-scoring and defensive battles,” he said. “I certainly don’t think it’s going to be a Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills shootout. So it’s going to be the team that — there’s really three keys — whoever blocks, tackles and limits turnovers will probably come out successful.”
In the other Class D regional, undefeated Randolph (8-0) is coming off a bye and will look to go 2-0 this year against CSP. The Cardinals won 35-18 back in Week 2 for their first league win. CSP (7-2) has won its last four since a 9-3 loss to Portville, including a 35-7 win over Wilson last week in the quarterfinals.
— Portville isn’t the only team looking for some payback in its bid to make the sectional final. Salamanca will have fresh memories of its playoff heartbreak from a year ago in mind as it tries to knock off Lackawanna. The Warriors secured a home playoff game last year, but couldn’t take advantage of it, falling 14-0 to the Steelers. This year, after the Warriors’ home win over Cleveland Hill, the rematch will take place in Lackawanna in a battle of division champions.
The Steelers claimed the C Central title at 5-0 and improved to 9-0 overall by dispatching Southwestern 30-14 in last week’s quarterfinal.
“They have a lot of returners from last year’s team,” Salamanca coach Chad Bartoszek said. “They obviously had a solid year last year and then came down here and won a playoff game on the road that kind of propelled them through to the next round but that also carried over into this season and it seems like they’re put together as they were last year, most of their guys are back and they’re just a year bigger, stronger, faster at this point. I don’t think they had to make a ton of changes (this year) because they had their players in positions, they already had experience winning at the playoff level. So from a coaching perspective they were able to just evolve over the course of the year and obviously that has turned into a very successful season for them.
“They’ve got a very powerful group in the middle of the field and their playmakers then fill in some of the other positions, like their linebackers and their safeties. They’re very skilled, they’re very experienced at this point ... they’re running things at a high level and they’re doing things very successfully. It’s a very good team right now.”
Salamanca has found its offensive firepower of late, scoring 40 or more points in five of the last six games, with the exception being a 15-10 loss to Southwestern. Keeping up that offensive pace against a Lackawanna team that’s allowed no more than 17 points in any game may prove difficult. And Salamanca is expected to be without senior running back/linebacker Jesse Stahlman due to injury.
“Our team has created a bit of an identity with some speed and athleticism and that’s counter to what we were more built upon last year and even at the beginning of this year. We had the ability to grind out some drives and pound the ball,” Bartoszek said. “That’s not always going to be the case when you play teams like this, and we actually experienced that last year with (with Lackawanna). We’d been able to control the line of scrimmage against other teams; we weren’t with them.
“So we have to evolve offensively, we’ve got to get more dynamic in terms of playcalling and in terms of personnel. We’re dangerous when we do that, and when you execute at that level, you’re going to put up points. Maintaining that sometimes is just about executing that day. Our kids know where to go, they know where to be. We can’t allow simple mistakes to crop up on us because obviously those lead to three-and-outs and you can’t give Lackawanna the ball with extra drives and extra plays.”
— Pioneer (7-2), the runner up in Class B1, takes on the division champion from Class B2, Maryvale, after the Panthers’ 7-6 triumph over Albion last week. The Panthers have won their last four games. Maryvale is undefeated at 9-0, having defeated Burgard/Performing Arts 50-8 last week.
— In eight-man football, No. 3 Bolivar-Richburg (6-3) hits the road Friday to play No. 2 Pembroke (8-1) in a Section 5 semifinal.
Pembroke handed B-R a 28-12 loss in Week 7 of the regular season.