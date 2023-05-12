SALAMANCA — In her first and only year as a participant, Tyyetta Herman certainly made her mark on the annual Meet of Champions.
Herman, a Franklinville/Ellicottville senior, won four events at the Foy/Abdo/Davies Super 8 Meet that annually features schools from three Southern Tier counties. She won the 100-meter dash in a personal record (:12.89) and 400 by breaking her own school record (:58.30) while also taking first in the 200 (:26.68) and high jump (15-5.75)
Herman was thrilled with her results in the breezy meet, which finished by about 9 p.m. with one heat in each event.
Herman qualified for Super 8 as a junior but missed it due to another commitment, attending an FFA convention. But she enjoyed the experience against the best athletes from the region.
“It was really good competition, I really like this meet,” she said, agreeing that the competition “definitely” raises each athlete’s level.
“Especially the girls I race against in indoor too, so I know who I’m against. It’s really nice.”
F/E’s Anna Slavinski won the 400 hurdles, timing in at 1:09.28, and was second in pole vault (9-6). Her teammate Elizabeth Price was second in discus (101-0) and Megan Jackson was third in shot put (32-4). F/E took third in the 3,200 relay (Dalayla Alexander, Bianca Bush, Peyton Mest, Alysa Williams) at 10:40.25.
WELLSVILLE’S Kaylee Oswald won both the discus (102-6) and shot put (35-4) while teammate Alyssa Dorrough was second in shot put (34-2).
Allegany-Limestone’s Ashlyn Collins won the 800 (2:24.10). Lilianna Peters took third in the 1,500 (5:12.52) and Elexa Duggan was third in the 3,000 (11:17.54). Collins, Peters, Duggan and Lilly Coulter took second in the 3,200 relay (10:22.57).
For Portville, Jenna Wyant (100, :13.14), Ava Haynes (800, 2:32.27) and Julia Wyant (200, :27.14) all had a second-place finish and Jenna Wyant took third in the 400 (1:01.04). The 400 relay (Olivia Dean, Jessica Daley and the Wyants) took third at :52.02.
Olean’s 1,600 relay took third (Jez Fayson, Hannah Cheney, Lily Schena, Ava Borer) at 4:26.92. Borer was third in triple jump (31-6).
West Valley’s Olivia Harmony had two second-place runs: the 1,500 (5:12) and 3,000 (11:10.84). Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Emma Gassman was second in the 400 (1:00.65) and third in the 200 (:27.14). Bolivar-Richburg’s Raegan Giardini took third in the 800 (2:33.20).
Host Salamanca’s Ryanna Brady finished fourth in the 1,500 (5:13.48).
“I honestly have to say this is one of the most efficient and smoothest-running meets that we have hosted,” Salamanca girls coach Laurie Lafferty-John said. “But I think that all of the struggle was prior to meet day, so we earned it.”
Of Brady, Lafferty-John noted, “Ryanna was the girl that came in as a scratch and shaved off 17 seconds and ended up fourth place overall earning top three in all-time Salamanca history and two seconds away from automatic sectionals, so I couldn’t be more thrilled with that.”
A-L HAD three first-place boys finishers: Alex Redeye in the 800 (2:01.82), Kevin Edwards-Hardy in the discus (126-3) and Joshua Nolder in the high jump (6-0).
Nolder was fifth in the 110 hurdles (:17.24). Ahren Faller was second in shot put (42-11).
Wellsville’s pole vault duo of Joseph Mariotti (12-6) and Brayden Riley (11-9) finished second and third.
Portville’s Bryan Randolph was third in the high jump (5-10). The 1,600 relay (Parker Dornan, Ben Isaman, Simon Szymanski, Randolph) was third at 3:36.72.
Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Grant Cornell took third in the 3,200 (10:38.56) and Dominic Breton was third in discus (120-0).
Olean’s Quintin Allen leaped to third in the long jump.
West Valley’s Jack Tharnish took fourth in the 1,600.
SALAMANCA BOYS coach Michelle Hill thanked those who made the 34th annual invitational possible.
“The very first thing that must be mentioned is how much we appreciate everyone’s hard work that went into running a successful, unique meet such as ours,” she said. “Thank you to our athletes, parents, alumni, many staff members, coaches, officials and so many others.”
The hosts had a winner atop the podium as Arlen Newark raced to first with a 400 time of :51.04. A dual athlete with lacrosse, Newark qualified as a late scratch replacement sixth seed but won the race.
“Arlen is a true competitor and has learned how to approach certain races,” Hill noted. “He was aggressive from the gun and led the race from the start. He looked confident and strong on the back stretch. You could see a bit of fatigue down the final stretch, however he is a fighter and he dug deep to find his way through the finish line in first place. We could not be more proud of both young men, how they represented the red and gray among the best of the best at the Super 8 meet.”
Zach Trietley was third in shot put (42-7.5), a two-foot improvement on the seventh seed’s personal best.
“Zach is a coach’s dream,” Hill said. “He is motivated to improve and is driven. He works hard in the weight room and daily on improving technique. He learns a little more each and every training session or meet situation and his growth in the throws, especially shot put is in direct proportion to his hard work ethic. We are so excited to see how he progresses as we make it into the postseason.”
AT SALAMANCA
GIRLS TRACK100:
Ty. Herman (FE) :12.89, Je. Wyant (P), Av. Cook (Fred)
200:
Ty. Herman (FE) :26.68, Ju. Wyant (P), Gassman (CLV)
400:
Ty. Herman (FE) :58.30, Gassman (CLV), Je. Wyant (P)
800:
Collins (AL) 2:24.10, Haynes (P), Giardini (BR)
1,500:
Lewis (SW) 4:56.46, Harmony (WV), Peters (AL)
3,000:
Lewis (SW) 10:37.14, Harmony (WV), Duggan (AL)
400 relay:
Fredonia (Al. Cook, Ferro, Av. Cook, Mead) :51.53; Falconer (Ekstrom, Madonia, Lundmark, Wittmeyer); Portville (Dean, Daley, Ju. Wyant, Je. Wyant)
1,600 relay:
Southwestern (Grijalva, Cresanti, Cotter, Card) 4:16.27, Olean (Fayson, Cheney, Schena, Borer), Clymer/Sherman/Panama (Fikkema, Persons, Chambers, Swan)
3,200 relay:
Southwestern (Lundmark, Malmstrom-Jouannet, Card, Lewis) 10:13.30; Allegany-Limestone (Collins, Peters, Duggan, Coulter); Franklinville/Ellicottville (Alexander, Bush, Mest, Williams)
100 hurdles:
Swan (CSP) :17.01, Hallenbeck (Frew); Rammelt (CL)
400 hurdles:
Slavinski (FE) 1:09.28, Madonia (Fal), Lai (MG)
long jump:
Ty. Herman (FE) 15-5.75, Conlan (Frew), Wittmeyer (Fal)
triple jump:
Beaver (SW) 32-1.5, McIntyre (SW), Borer (O)
high jump:
Cole (CL) 5-3, Adams (Rand), Kioko (CSP)
shot put:
Oswald (W) 35-4, Dorrough (W), Jackson (FE)
discus:
Oswald (W) 102-6, Price (FE), Hamilton (SW)
pole vault:
Inkley (Rand) 10-9, Slavinski (FE), Adams (Rand)
AT SALAMANCABOYS TRACK100:
Yerico (Fred) :11.50; Gonzalez (Fred); Butterfield (SW)
200:
Mi. Butterfield (SW) :22.93, Lockett (Dunk), Yerico (Fred)
400:
Newark (S) :51.04, Yerico (Fred), Proknal (SC)
800:
Redeye (AL) 2:01.82, Quintero (CL), Lawrie (Dunk)
1,600:
Lewis (SW) 4:37.89, Diaz-Cortes, Faulk (SW)
3,200:
Kent (Frew) 9:59.93, Verbosky (MG), Cornell (FE)
400 relay:
Chautauqua Lake (Jacobson, Otto, Ferrino, Speagle) :44.81; Southwestern (Burlingame, Ma. Butterfield, Mi. Butterfield, Kennedy); Dunkirk (Felt, Allen, Cruz, Rivera)
1,600 relay:
Dunkirk (Lockett, Hanlon, Lawrie, Thomas) 3:34.88, Southwestern (Mi. Butterfield, Faulk, Johnson), Kennedy), Portville (Dornan, Isaman, Szymanski, Randolph)
3,200 relay:
Southwestern (Brown, Faulk, Johnson, Lewis) 8:35.24; Frewsburg (Diaz-Cortes, Kent, Barber, Pitts); Falconer (Hudson, Lundmark, Binkley, Reynolds)
110 hurdles:
Kennedy (SW) :16.49; Cline (Frew); Devereaux (Frew)
400 hurdles:
Hanlon (D) :59.20, Kennedy (SW), Baehr (Fal)
long jump:
Speagle (CL) 19-9, Young (SW), Allen (O)
triple jump:
Foley (MG) 40-0, Smith (Fal), Sanfilippo (Frew)
high jump:
Nolder (AL) 6-0, Stearns (Rand), Randolph (P)
shot put:
Holden (SW) 43-11, Faller (AL), Trietley (S)
discus:
Edwards-Hardy (AL) 126-3, Lukasiak (CL), Breton (FE)
pole vault: Crouse (Rand) 12-9, Mariotti (W), Riley (W)