DANSVILLE — The Olean Oilers were once again slowed by a rainout — this one a doubleheader that was suspended in Game 1 — and an off day.
For the most part, however, they didn’t let that slow their positive momentum.
Olean, in just its second completed game since last Thursday, tallied three first-inning runs and rode that start to a 7-2, seven-inning triumph over Dansville in the first game of a twinbill on Wednesday at Babcock Park. And though it got off to a similarly strong start in the nightcap, jumping out to a 2-0 advantage, it ultimately faltered, dropping a 9-6 decision and settling for a doubleheader split.
Chase Fischer had the two big hits for the Oilers (13-12-1, 27 points) in Game 1, lining a two-run single as part of that first inning and then hitting a two-run home run in the third to make it 5-0. The Rider University sophomore finished 3-for-3 with four RBI, a run and a walk. Sam Polk also homered for Olean, belting a solo shot in the sixth to make it 6-0. He finished with two hits while four others added singles for the Oilers.
Olean tallied seven runs on nine hits and also benefited from eight Dansville walks and two key errors, which led to four unearned runs being scored. Matthew Graeber, who’s now 4-1 on the season, put together another solid start, initially tossing five scoreless frames and allowing just two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a pair of walks in six innings. Graeber surrendered a two-run homer to Jimmy Kerley in the sixth and then issued both of his walks, but got out of the jam with consecutive outs.
Owen Gerba threw a hitless ninth to close it out. Kerley finished 2-for-3 while also adding a double.
In the nightcap, Olean again delivered the first blow, with Brett Warden (Elmira) launching a two-run home run. But rather than add to that lead, as they did in the opener, the Oilers fell behind quickly, surrendering a grand slam to cleanup hitter Cameron Sheets as part of a five-run frame in the bottom half. Coach Andrew Beimel’s team managed to retake the lead with a four-run third, highlighted by RBI doubles from Jake Meeker and Phoenix Bowman, but the Gliders (12-15-1, 25 points) again rallied with two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings before hanging on.
Warden finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs while Meeker and Bowman accounted for the only other hits for Olean, which was limited to just five hits and two earned runs by Dansville pitching. Sheets finished with two home runs and six RBI, twice helping to put the Gliders ahead.
Olean was outhit in the nightcap, 11-5.
The Oilers, two points up on Dansville for first place in the NYCBL West, are scheduled to resume Monday’s rained out doubleheader with Hornell this evening. Olean will pick up Game 1 with a 7-2 advantage in the fourth inning at 5 p.m., with Game 2 set to begin at 7 p.m. at Maple City Park.
Olean, needing to play 16 games over the final 16 days of the regular season, has now had 10 contests affected by the weather this summer.