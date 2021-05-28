With the New York State football season only recently having ended, the fourth group of players in the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic is now from both states.
Game No. 47, set for Aug. 1 last summer, was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. Thus, it’s been reset for this year on Aug. 7 at Bradford’s Parkway Field.
Matching graduated seniors from each side of the Big 30 border, New York leads the series 22-21-1, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost since 2015. Formerly known as the Don Raabe Big 30 All-Star Game, in its first 46 renewals, it has raised over $1.7 million for area charities.
Today, there are 10 additions, five to each roster, bringing the total of players named to 30, 25 of them from Pennsylvania.
ADDED TO the New York roster are Isaac Hind and Ashton Bushey of Randolph, Hudson Evingham of Bolivar-Richburg, Ellicottville’s Wyatt Chudy of the merged program with Franklinville and Jordan Davis of Pioneer.
Pennsylvania’s additions are James Davis, Simon Sheeley and Garrett Bauer, all from St. Marys, Dalton Distrola (Port Allegany) and Micah Passmore (Warren).
HIND was a 5-foot-10, 160-pound tailback/safety who earned Section 6 Class C all-star honors and, in basketball, he was a CCAA East Division all-star as a senior.
A Merit Honor Roll student, he will attend Jamestown Community College and major in homeland security.
His most memorable moments were playing football were “playing with my younger brother the past two years.”
Bushey was a 6-3, 180-pound quarterback-wide receiver/linebacker-safety who was a Class C East all-star in football and basketball and was named Player of the Year in the latter.
A scholar-athlete, he will attend Eastern Syracuse Environmental and Forestry College to study national resource management.
His most memorable moment playing football was “throwing a touchdown pass in my first-ever start as a varsity quarterback.”
Evingham was a 6-3, 210-pound running back/linebacker who was a Big 30 and Livingston County all-star on both sides of the ball, earning Defensive MVP honors. He was also his school’s Impact Player of the Year. In addition he was Big 30 Player of the Year in baseball, an Allegany County all-star and the Bolivar-Richburg team MVP. In wrestling, he was B-R’s MVP, a Section 5 all-star and Super Sectional champion earning a berth at states.
Chudy was a 6-foot, 185-pound running back/linebacker who was all-league his junior and senior seasons, was a two-time all-star in basketball and an all-star in soccer as a senior.
He will attend SUNY Brockport and major in anthropology.
His favorite football memory was “playing under the lights with all the fans there.”
Davis was a 5-11, 195-pound fullback/linebacker who has won numerous awards as a defender.
He will attend SLTC Lineman School in Georgia.
Davis wants to play in the Big 30 Game because “it will be my last time ever playing football, after 11 years.”
JAMES DAVIS was a 5-9, 190-pound running back/safety.
A member of the National Honor Society, he will attend Waynesburg University and major in exercise science as well as being a part of the ministry.
His favorite football memory was “beating Ridgway after losing to them the past two years.”
Sheeley was a 6-foot, 215-pound offensive guard/defensive end who played four years of varsity football and won two leadership awards and was most improved in track & field.
A member of the National Honor Society, he will attend Slippery Rock University and major in exercise science.
His favorite moment playing football was “finally winning a game after playing since I was a freshman.”
Bauer was a 6-foot, 270-pound offensive guard/defensive tackle who was the Big 30’s Co-Lineman of the Year, Conference Lineman of the Year and was a first-team Pa. Football Writers 3A selection.
Of the Charities Classic, he said, “it's an honor to be selected to play in the Big 30 Game because it shows you have excelled in your sport. It's also a family tradition because my dad and brother have both played in the Classic.”
His favorite football memory was “having played in the playoffs this year.”
Distrola was a 6-1, 190-pound offensive tackle/defensive end who was a two-time District 9 Small-School All-Star.
After graduation he intends to join the military.
Passmore was a 5-10, 175-pound quarterback/linebacker who was second-team All-State and a two-time All-Region selection. He will attend Slippery Rock and study pre-chiropractics.