Two weeks ago, I wasn’t feeling well. Something wasn’t right. A day later things came to a head. Fever, chills, tossing and turning. A sudden low, sharp pain caused me to push tentatively down in the area of my appendix. Oh my, a sharp, cutting pain. Did I have appendicitis? At my age?
The phone rings; it’s my daughter Julie in Rhode Island. Hearing my voice she exclaims, “Dad! What’s the matter? You sound terrible. I just had the strongest impression to call you right away. Talk to me.”
After explaining how I felt she very firmly told me to get to the emergency room right away. Stubborn though I am, the thought struck me that if Julie, 500 miles away, had been inspired to call me it might be very wise to listen to her. Other forces seemed to be at work here.
After driving myself to the ER tests soon revealed it was appendicitis and I’d be undergoing surgery immediately.
If you’ve ever had surgery, you know how it goes. They prep you, wheel you down some neutral green-colored corridor talking cheerfully and before you really have a chance to get nervous, you’re out like a light. I awoke in my room, groggy and confused. After being poked and prodded it was a relief to fall asleep. Not for long though!
A nurse wakes you at 1 a.m. Oh, were you asleep? Yes, thank you very much, at least until you came barging in with machines, needles and silly questions! She’s back at 4.
The next morning things were less than pleasant, but they certainly could have been worse. Laparoscopy puts small holes in you instead of big ones, a good thing too.
As I lay there, my mind began to wander. Certainly, I had much to be thankful for, the appendix hadn’t ruptured, the surgery went very well. I needed to think of something cheerful. Unbidden thoughts swirled, years melted away, memories reappeared, suddenly it was 1977 at Chautauqua Lake.
Jane and I were so young then, beautiful little Julie just 3 years old and in those blossoming times nothing seemed to intrude upon our happiness. We were staying at Ed Prentice’s cottage with my parents on Ashville Bay for a week of muskie fishing.
Muskie encounters gave me strawberry hives back then as well as occasional headaches, seriously, no kidding, but this year I had the proper equipment as well the new, red-hot, Suick fishing lure. The smaller Suick had weak hooks but I’d replaced mine with sharper, stronger ones. A golden week lay ahead and hopefully a muskie as well.
There’s never a sure thing about lunge fishing. You fish 8-10 hours a day hoping for the best. They’re unpredictable, stubborn, obstinate, more likely to follow than strike, hard to hook, apt to snap your line and that’s on a good day.
But what experienced muskie fishermen hope for is a good, old fashioned rain storm with a falling barometer. That stirs the brutes up.
Up to this point I’d never landed a muskie over 36-inches and at the time that beautiful fish looked as big as a whale to me. Would I ever land one larger?
Thursday, the forecast called for a late afternoon storm. We were all so excited. The sky clouded over and Jane, little Julie and I headed for Goose Creek. At that time a deep hole lay off the point where we’d had numerous followers.
The wind picked up, the water turned dark green and the barometer plummeted. You knew the muskies would turn on at any moment, I was so tense casting my shoulders quivered.
The Suick popped to the surface by the canoe and a crocodile shaped head appeared and slashed it. The water turned to foam, the lunge jumped and little Julie’s eyes grew large. The fish was bigger than she was and she scurried to sit beside her mother.
The muskie ripped off line, thrashed, dove, jumped again. A violent show of brute force and power. All I could do was hang on and pray.
A quick glance at Jane holding the net. She looked at me apprehensively. Netting a lunge is tricky, many are lost then and knowing my maniacal obsession with muskies she was afraid how I might react if she made a mistake.
The storm drew closer, lightning flashed on the horizon and the deep rumble of thunder throbbed in our ears. Finally, the lunge tired. I turned the fish, Jane scooped lengthwise and the muskie folded into the net, nose on 1 side of the rim, tail touching the other. It flopped wildly, shaking Jane’s entire body and I jumped forward, grabbing the rim, pulling the fish into the canoe and quickly rapping it on the head.
I stared at the big lunge in awe, gave Jane a bear hug that left her gasping and told cringing Julie the fish was dead and couldn’t hurt her.
Quickly firing up the motor we dashed to the dock just beating the rain. What a celebration we had at the cabin, what a high, what merriment. I was the happiest person on earth without question and Jane was telling Mom how relieved she was after successfully netting the muskie. Mom glanced at me appraisingly and nodded.
The memories faded, the hospital room returned, but the smile and pure joy I’d re-lived still remained.