BOLIVAR — Trailing by eight at halftime, the Bolivar-Richburg boys basketball team had the ball with a look at a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.
In the end, however, Fillmore’s depth — and accompanying pace — was too much to overcome.
Will Roeske, a 6-foot-7 center, had 12 points and Colby Wolfer posted 11 to lift the Eagles to an exciting 55-52 triumph in an Allegany County Division I matchup on Tuesday night. Fillmore used a 19-14 second quarter to initially take control (going up 34-26) at halftime before holding on the final few moments.
The Eagles had six players contribute between four and 12 points. Camryn MacDonell had 15 of his game-high 21 points in the first half while Landon Danaher had 12 of his 20 in the second half for Bolivar-Richburg.
“They have 12 guys and (Fillmore coach Randy Crouch) said the difference between 1-12 is miniscule,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson said. “They were just subbing in and out. We said at halftime, ‘you’re getting into a track meet the way they want us to.’ We tried slowing it down, and I was just proud, in the second half we outscored them 26-21.
“I felt we made a lot of strides in this game, but they won it in that second quarter. We tried to play their game instead of just slowing things down and continuing to get it to Cam inside.”
The Wolverines’ attempt at the game-tying 3 bounced out.
“It was an exciting game,” Margeson continued. “We’re looking forward to doing it again at their place.”
Cuba-Rushford 59, Genesee Valley 38CUBA — Jack Frank poured in 29 points, which included five treys and a 10-for-15 effort at the line, to key Cuba-Rushford.
Trent Chamberlain and Landon Wight (three 3s) both contributed 11 points for the Rebels (2-0). After holding a slight cushion throughout, C-R outscored the Jaguars 23-7 over the final eight minutes to pull away.
Austin Murphy had 12 points for Genesee Valley (0-3).
CCAA EAST IIEllicottville 68, North Collins 24NORTH COLLINS — Logan Grinols highlighted four double-digit scorers with 16 points (5 assists, 3 steals) to power Ellicottville.
Clayton Rowland had a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds while Wyatt Chudy totaled 15 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles, who used an 18-3 second quarter to take control and poured it on from there.
Leif Jimerson added 14 points, six rebounds and six steals. It was Ellicottville’s 30th-consecutive league win.
North Collins fell to 0-2.
IAC Archbishop Walsh 61, New Life Christian 44OLEAN — Xavier Laverty recorded 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals to key Archbishop Walsh (4-0).
Patrick Tufino and Max Garvin (three 3-pointers) posted 13 and 11 points, respectively, while Russell Maine 10 points and four steals for the Eagles, who made nine treys to New Life’s one. Up 32-26 at the break, Walsh outscored New Life 18-9 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
“The third quarter was the key,” Walsh coach Andy Moore acknowledged. “We pulled away a little bit; we had it up to 18 and led by 15 going into the fourth. We did a better job in the second half defensively of keeping them in front of us.”
Of Maine’s outing, Moore added: “That was his best game yet, and we needed to have a good game from him.”
Timothy Hutter racked up 25 points while Prince Terrison added 10 for NLC.
AT BOLIVAR Fillmore (55)
Voss 1 0-0 2, Rust 4 1-3 9, C. Sisson 1 2-5 4, Z. Sisson 3 0-0 6, Wolfer 4 0-0 11, Ward 3 2-4 9, Colombo 1 0-0 2, Roeske 5 0-2 12. Totals: 22 5-14 55.
Bolivar-Richburg (52)
Danaher 7 5-8 20, Karnuth 2 3-4 7, Mitchell 1 1-2 3, Baldwin 0 1-2 1, MacDonell 9 3-5 21. Totals: 19 13-21 52. Fillmore 15 34 44 55 B-R 12 26 42 52
Three-point goals: Fillmore 6 (Wolfer 3, Ward, Roeske 2); B-R 1 (Danaher). Total fouls: Fillmore 16, B-R 14. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Fillmore won.
AT CUBA Genesee Valley (38)
Tuttle 1 0-0 3, Scott 0 5-6 5, Murphy 4 2-2 12, Elsessor 1 2-6 4, Torrey 1 0-0 2, Gordon 4 1-2 9, McKnight 1 1-1 3. Totals: 12 11-17 38.
Cuba-Rushford (59)
Frank 7 10-15 29, Chamberlain 5 1-1 11, Lavery 1 0-1 2, Wight 4 0-0 11, Smith 0 2-2 2, Williams 0 0-2 0, Burdick 1 2-3 4. Totals: 18 15-24 59. GV 6 15 31 38 C-R 12 23 36 59
Three-point goals: GV 3 (Tuttle, Murphy 2); C-R 8 (Jack 5, Wight 3). Total fouls: GV 17, C-R 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT NORTH COLLINS Ellicottville (68)
Jimerson 7 0-1 14, DeKay 0 0-2 0, Dietrich 3 3-4 9, Rowland 4 2-11 10, Chudy 4 6-8 15, Grinols 6 1-3 14, Palmatier 2 1-2 6, Bomberry 0 0-1 0. Totals: 26 13-32 68.
North Collins (24)
Ebersole 1 1-4 3, Teijeira 1 0-0 2, Warsaw 1 0-0 2, Parnitzke 2 0-0 4, Smith 2 2-5 6, Luna 1 1-2 3, Fricano 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 4-11 24. Ellicottville 10 28 52 68 North Collins 6 9 19 24
Three-point goals: Ellicottville 3 (Chudy, Grinols, Palmatier); NC (none). Total fouls: Ellicottville 15, NC 23. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN New Life Christian (44)
Terrison 4 2-6 10, Andoh 3 0-0 7, Hutter 8 9-11 25, Ampiah-Kwofi 1 0-0 2, Hanson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 11-17 44.
Archbishop Walsh (61)
Laverty 7 2-2 19, Swenson 4 0-0 8, Tufino 4 4-4 13, Maine 4 0-2 10, Garvin 3 2-2 11. Totals: 22 8-9 61. New Life 12 26 35 44 Walsh 17 32 50 61
Three-point goals: New Life 1 (Andoh); Walsh 9 (Laverty 3, Tufino, Maine 2, Garvin 3). Total fouls: New Life 9, Walsh 12. Fouled out: None.